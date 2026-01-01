TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 2

First Friday Open Mic Night

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Poems, songs, dance, stories, comedy and more. Register at the door to perform. Donations appreciated. Held first Friday of each month. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Limestone Mansion, 33 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

APPLICATIONS OPEN—Apply for DAR Marian Anderson Legacy Scholarship. Deadline 1/31. Presented by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. https://www.dar.org/outreach/education/scholarships

FUNDRAISER—“East Worcester Hose Co. 1 2025 Gun Raffle.” Drawing held at 6 p.m. on 2/9/26. Need not be present to win. Pick up prizes at Cobleskill Outdoor Sports, 116 France Lane, Cobleskill. eastworcesterfd@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1215351977293852&set=a.266024988893227

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Stratifying Native Perennial Wildflower Seeds” and “2025 Year in Review.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars?fbclid=IwAR2Z1YauDmRdYUjxc_JsifbWDIzEg9cqM_DyZraYBoiW4ygEZS4_QAycyp8

WINTER FILM—2 p.m. Winter Movie Series: “Home.” Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=575314&PK=

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Into the Fold.” First Friday event. Show runs through 2/1. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

