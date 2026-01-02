TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 3

Saturday Dance Session

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warmup, improv and group choreography to be performed with monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1081990997077695

PISTOL PERMITS—9 a.m. to noon. Saturday pistol permit services. First Saturday of each month. Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 172 County Highway 33 West, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4271 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1202767338617614&set=a.276529104574780

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

NEW YEAR—1 p.m. “Renewal: A Generative Writing Workshop with Julene Waffle.” Fees apply. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/25039830779022115

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Book Journaling.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1275483601272672&set=pcb.1275486154605750

WINTER FILM—2 p.m. Winter Movie Series: “Abominable.” Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=575315&PK=

HOLIDAYS—6-8 p.m. “Home for the Holidays Community Drum Circle with Jimbo Talbot.” Fees apply. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2055677895250688

