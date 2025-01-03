TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

Yoga at the Health Market

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly class, open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or visit https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Multiples.” Featuring never-before-seen works in ceramics, painting, stained glass and more. On view Saturdays through 1/25/25 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

WINTER—3 p.m. “Koliada: Costume Creation Day.” Make costumes to celebrate the Slavic winter tradition to scare away the darkness, both of the season and within ourselves. Fees apply. The Telegraph School, Cherry Valley Old School Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

CONCERT—6-9 p.m. Rhythm and Brews featuring “Fast Friends.” Free. Food and beverages available for purchase. Ommegang Tap House, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/omgtaphouse

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR