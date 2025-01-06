TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 7

Make a Vision Board for 2025

LIBRARY—3 p.m. “Set Your Intentions: Make Your 2025 Vision Board.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Hamden Rail Trail, Hamden. Contact hike leader Tom Austin at (607) 435-8107 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of fish on a bun, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, and frosted birthday cake. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

EXERCISE—11:45 a.m. Tai Chi. Led by certified instructor Wanda Hunt. Cost, donation of one non-perishable food item for the Richfield Springs Food Pantry. Held each Tuesday unless otherwise posted. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

MEETING—5:30 p.m. “Porchfest 2025 Volunteer Meeting.” Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place, Walton. (607) 865-6688 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/357946227647137/user/61555726770841/

