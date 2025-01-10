Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO  for SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

Winter Poetry Reading with Local Authors

POETRY—1-3 p.m. “Winter Poetry Reading.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

PARENTS—9:45-11 a.m. “Baby & Me Yoga.” Held each Saturday thru 2/15. Fit to be Tied Yoga Studio, 103 Main Street, Key Bank, 3rd Floor, Cooperstown. (607) 743-0054 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1566329024010659/1566329040677324/?active_tab=about

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Origami Pendant Lampshade Workshop.” Registration required. Suggested donation appreciated. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly class, open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. The Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or visit https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

QUILTING—10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “Create an Attic Window.” Fees apply. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Multiples.” Featuring never-before-seen works in ceramics, painting, stained glass and more. On view Saturdays through 1/25/25 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

LIBRARY—Noon to 4 p.m. “Grand Opening Celebration.” Open house, music, children’s crafts, light refreshments and self-guided tours. Remarks at 3 p.m. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Edmestonfreelibrary

BENEFIT—12:30 p.m., sign-up starts at 11:30 a.m. “Shuffleboard Tournament To Benefit the American Heart Run and Walk Team.” Fees apply. American Legion Post # 2338, 752 State Highway 20, West Winfield. (315) 822-5170 or visit https://www.facebook.com/vfwpost2338

BURNING—1-5 p.m. “Snap, Crackle, Hop! A Christmas Tree Burning Celebration.” Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/omgtaphouse

DRUMMING—2 p.m. “New Year Drum Circle.” Presented by the Oneonta Drum Circle at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131

PAINT & SIP—6-8:30 p.m. “Paint & Sip Class with Belva.” Paint a winter scene. Fees apply; all supplies included. Registration required. Montezuma Winery, 4841 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 400-1001 or https://www.facebook.com/MontezumaWineryCooperstown

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…