TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

Winter Poetry Reading with Local Authors

POETRY—1-3 p.m. “Winter Poetry Reading.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

PARENTS—9:45-11 a.m. “Baby & Me Yoga.” Held each Saturday thru 2/15. Fit to be Tied Yoga Studio, 103 Main Street, Key Bank, 3rd Floor, Cooperstown. (607) 743-0054 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1566329024010659/1566329040677324/?active_tab=about

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Origami Pendant Lampshade Workshop.” Registration required. Suggested donation appreciated. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly class, open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. The Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or visit https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

QUILTING—10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “Create an Attic Window.” Fees apply. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Multiples.” Featuring never-before-seen works in ceramics, painting, stained glass and more. On view Saturdays through 1/25/25 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

LIBRARY—Noon to 4 p.m. “Grand Opening Celebration.” Open house, music, children’s crafts, light refreshments and self-guided tours. Remarks at 3 p.m. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Edmestonfreelibrary

BENEFIT—12:30 p.m., sign-up starts at 11:30 a.m. “Shuffleboard Tournament To Benefit the American Heart Run and Walk Team.” Fees apply. American Legion Post # 2338, 752 State Highway 20, West Winfield. (315) 822-5170 or visit https://www.facebook.com/vfwpost2338

BURNING—1-5 p.m. “Snap, Crackle, Hop! A Christmas Tree Burning Celebration.” Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/omgtaphouse

DRUMMING—2 p.m. “New Year Drum Circle.” Presented by the Oneonta Drum Circle at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131

PAINT & SIP—6-8:30 p.m. “Paint & Sip Class with Belva.” Paint a winter scene. Fees apply; all supplies included. Registration required. Montezuma Winery, 4841 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 400-1001 or https://www.facebook.com/MontezumaWineryCooperstown

