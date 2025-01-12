Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO  for MONDAY, JANUARY 13

Make a Paper Lamp at the Library

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Paper Star Lamp Workshop.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness.” Held in the Community Room each Monday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of meatloaf, rice pilaf, Sonoma-blend vegetables and Jell-O. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CONNECTIONS—11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (during lunch) “One on One Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using a personal device from iphones to tablets. Held each third Monday of the month with Eric Camier. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. “Beginner Tai Chi for Arthritis.” Held each Monday and Thursday in Studio 2. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

CONNECTIONS—12:45 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. Meets 2nd Monday of each month in the Community Room. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—1-3 p.m. “Technology Help.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

BLOOD DRIVE—2-6 p.m. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.  www.RedCrossBlood.org

SUPPORT GROUP—6:30 p.m. “Divorce Care Support Group.” Presented by the Community Bible Chapel at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 422-2631 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CommunityBibleChapel/

