TIME OUT OTSEGO  for TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

Basketball with the Harlem Triksterz

BASKETBALL—7 p.m. “Harlem Triksterz vs. Cooperstown Dream Team.” Tickets required. Wear comfortable shoes. Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9976 or https://www.facebook.com/cooperstowncsd

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Stamford Rail Trail, Stamford. Contact hike leader Jim Ipsen at (607) 715-0752 or visit https://susqadk.org/ 

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of coconut pineapple curry on chicken noodles, broccoli and chef’s choice pie. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Day.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet at Briggs Swimming Pool, Wilber Park, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-day-wilber-park

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

LIBRARY—5 p.m. “Adult Craft Night: Knitting.” RSVP required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

FIRST AID—5:30-8:30 p.m. “CPR/AED First Aid Certification.” Full course. Continues 1/15. Presented by the American Red Cross. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

