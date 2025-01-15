TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

Tips for Healthy Living with

Connections at Clark Sports Center

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. Ann Thayer speaks on “Healthy Living.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

COUNTY—8-11 a.m. “State of the County.” Presented by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Breakfast, networking, meet and greet, Q&A, more. Fees apply; registration required. Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/state-of-the-county-1123

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Designed to promote school readiness, with stories, songs, activities and early literacy tips. Recommended ages: 3-5. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Presented by instructor Carol Thompson. Free, open to all ages. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

WEBINAR—10 a.m. “New Short-Term Rental Law & Details.” Presented by NYSHTA and the New York State Association of Counties. Registration required. (518) 465-2300 or https://web.nyshta.org/events/Webinar-New-Short-Term-Rental-Law-Details–1119/details

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Diabetes Prevention: Get Support.” Presented by Carleen Henderson. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Family Story Time and Activities.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast pork with gravy, sweet potatoes, cauliflower and peanut butter cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1:30 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

AGING—4 p.m. “Estate Planning Webinar.” Presented by Amy Earning, attorney with Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC. Presented online by the Otsego County Office for the Aging. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group: Roll and Write.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—5:30 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

GAME—6-9 p.m. “Pitch Game Night.” All skill levels welcome. Held each Thursday. Muddy River Brewery Tap Room, 107 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 287-8770 or https://www.facebook.com/MuddyRiverFarmBrewery

DANCE—6-8 p.m. “Line Dancing.” Fees apply. Each Thursday. Red Barn Farm Brewery and Kountry Kitchen, 3883 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 267-4353 or https://www.facebook.com/redbarnkountrykitchen

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

CONSERVATION—6:30 p.m. “Eco-Logic: Why Native Plants Matter with Ken Parker.” Presented online by Wild Ones of Western New York. https://westernnewyork.wildones.org/

LOCAL HISTORY—6:30 p.m. “Historical Society Meeting and Program.” Learn about how the Hartwick community worked together through a wide range of groups devoted to “serving thy neighbor.” Refreshments. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7530 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064780600159

FILM—8 p.m. “The Six Triple Eight.” Presented by the NAACP Race Matters Film Series. Free admission. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

