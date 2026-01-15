TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 16

Horror/Noir Film at the Library

FILM FRIDAY—6 p.m. “The Night of the Hunter.” Registration required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1332592115575246&set=a.557428283091637

AMERICA 250—Get tickets to enter the America 250 Quilt Raffle. Proceeds support the Laurens Town Banners for Heroes. Do not need to be present to win. Drawing held 7/25. Laurens Legion Auxiliary, 11 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-6314 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=33654177494196132&set=gm.26578339535100979&idorvanity=448189265209363

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of an omelet, sausage, hash browns, muffin and fruit cup. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma! Youth Edition.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Startstruck Players. Tickets required. Showing at 7:30 p.m. on 1/17 and at 3 p.m. on 1/18. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

PRESENTATION—7:30 p.m. “Stories from Greater Yellowstone: A deep dive into the heart of the Rockies, and how to defend this threatened wilderness. Presented online by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. (607) 397-3815 or https://doas.us/

