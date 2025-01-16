TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

Theatrical Production of

Matilda The Musical Jr.

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical Jr.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Tickets required. Also showing on 1/18 and at 3 p.m. on 1/19. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. “Chilling, Chatting & Coffee.” Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064331334318

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of frittata, sausage, hash browns, fruit cup and muffins. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through third grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Sam of Visions FCU visits with a special (and fun) Financial Wellness Month activity. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FUNDRAISER—3-5 p.m. “ECS Spanish Club Bottle Drive.” Support the Edmeston Spanish Club trip to Costa Rica, International Month and scholarships. Back Parking Lot, Edmeston Central School, 11 North Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8931 or https://www.canva.com/design/DAGUTa-QOnk/C6QYBDRGZR2w9QaaFtEQGg/view?utm_content=DAGUTa-QOnk&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h41b942957e&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2sUtz4AazIYVfM9Xifrc4pOogAmYz0E-rdUO7KctnA-oFG45o1VzS1e1A_aem_DUKMUG-NJ4LpLlnR9cCHIw

LITERACY—5:30-7 p.m. “Laurens Pack 10: Read with Me.” Seniors and scouts read together. Laurens Public Library, 69 Main Street, Laurens.

MUSIC—6-8 p.m. “Singer Songwriter Series: Lily Soleil.” Muddy River Farm Brewery, 107 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 287-8770 or https://www.facebook.com/MuddyRiverFarmBrewery

FILM—6:30 p.m. “The Holdovers.” Part of the Fenimore Art Museum’s Cabin Fever Film Series. Free with suggested donation. National Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

CONSERVATION—7:30 p.m. “Birdability Presentation: Inclusivity and Access for Everyone.” Presented via Zoom by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. (607) 397-3815 or https://doas.us/

