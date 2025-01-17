Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 18

Coffee and Book Discussion Group

LITERATURE—1-3 p.m. “Lattes and Literature.” Presented by the Morris Village Library. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

BIRDING—8 a.m. “Eagle-Viewing Trip.” View wintering bald eagles on the Delaware County rivers and reservoirs. Mostly done by car, with some walking. Open to the public. Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Meet in the Dietz Street Parking Lot, Oneonta. (607) 267-8491 or https://doas.us/events/eagle-viewing-trip/

INTEREST—9 a.m. “Coffee with Kaytee: Center City Coalition Interest Meeting.” Get Fresh on Main, 254 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 261-1784 or https://www.facebook.com/LS4Oneonta

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

PARENTS—9:45-11 a.m. “Baby & Me Yoga.” Held each Saturday thru 2/15. Fit to be Tied Yoga Studio, 103 Main Street, Key Bank, 3rd Floor, Cooperstown. (607) 743-0054 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1566329024010659/1566329040677324/?active_tab=about

QUILT SHOW—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register to show off quilts in the Fenimore Quilt Club’s 2025 Quilt Show. Up to two per person, antiques welcome. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 282-4522 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly class open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Snowflake Workshop.” Bring scissors, other supplies provided. Fees apply. Franklin Fire & Rescue, 351 Main Street, Franklin. (607) 829-6822 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1315582342791674/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Painting and Sculpting with Wool.” Fees apply; registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/painting-and-sculpting-with-wool

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Card Making with Linda Shea: Make Your Own Valentine.” Registration required. Suggested donation appreciated. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

WEATHERIZATION—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Otsego County Weatherization Workshop.” Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Free. Meal included. Go home with a free home energy savings kit. Southside Mall Community Room. 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (518) 234-4303 ext. 114 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/01/18/otsego-county-weatherization-workshop

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Multiples.” Featuring never-before-seen works in ceramics, painting, stained glass and more. On view Saturdays through 1/25/25 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

QUILTING—1-4 p.m. “Beginning Quilting.” Three-session series; fees apply. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

FOREST OWNERS ASSC—1:30 p.m. “New York Forest Owners Association Annual Potluck.” Featuring Ed Nizalowski on observations and items from the woods. Bring a dish to pass and your own table service. Free, open to the public. Broome County Cooperative Extension, 840 Front Street, Binghamton. (607) 902-4090 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064554407978

DANCE—5-8 p.m. “Free Ecstatic Dance.” Yoga People Oneonta, 50 Dietz Street, Suite L, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/groups/106622179528006/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical Jr.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Tickets required. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 1/19. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…