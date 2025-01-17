TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 18

Coffee and Book Discussion Group

LITERATURE—1-3 p.m. “Lattes and Literature.” Presented by the Morris Village Library. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

BIRDING—8 a.m. “Eagle-Viewing Trip.” View wintering bald eagles on the Delaware County rivers and reservoirs. Mostly done by car, with some walking. Open to the public. Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Meet in the Dietz Street Parking Lot, Oneonta. (607) 267-8491 or https://doas.us/events/eagle-viewing-trip/

INTEREST—9 a.m. “Coffee with Kaytee: Center City Coalition Interest Meeting.” Get Fresh on Main, 254 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 261-1784 or https://www.facebook.com/LS4Oneonta

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

PARENTS—9:45-11 a.m. “Baby & Me Yoga.” Held each Saturday thru 2/15. Fit to be Tied Yoga Studio, 103 Main Street, Key Bank, 3rd Floor, Cooperstown. (607) 743-0054 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1566329024010659/1566329040677324/?active_tab=about

QUILT SHOW—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register to show off quilts in the Fenimore Quilt Club’s 2025 Quilt Show. Up to two per person, antiques welcome. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 282-4522 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly class open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Snowflake Workshop.” Bring scissors, other supplies provided. Fees apply. Franklin Fire & Rescue, 351 Main Street, Franklin. (607) 829-6822 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1315582342791674/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Painting and Sculpting with Wool.” Fees apply; registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/painting-and-sculpting-with-wool

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Card Making with Linda Shea: Make Your Own Valentine.” Registration required. Suggested donation appreciated. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

WEATHERIZATION—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Otsego County Weatherization Workshop.” Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Free. Meal included. Go home with a free home energy savings kit. Southside Mall Community Room. 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (518) 234-4303 ext. 114 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2025/01/18/otsego-county-weatherization-workshop

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Multiples.” Featuring never-before-seen works in ceramics, painting, stained glass and more. On view Saturdays through 1/25/25 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

QUILTING—1-4 p.m. “Beginning Quilting.” Three-session series; fees apply. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

FOREST OWNERS ASSC—1:30 p.m. “New York Forest Owners Association Annual Potluck.” Featuring Ed Nizalowski on observations and items from the woods. Bring a dish to pass and your own table service. Free, open to the public. Broome County Cooperative Extension, 840 Front Street, Binghamton. (607) 902-4090 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064554407978

DANCE—5-8 p.m. “Free Ecstatic Dance.” Yoga People Oneonta, 50 Dietz Street, Suite L, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/groups/106622179528006/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical Jr.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Tickets required. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 1/19. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

