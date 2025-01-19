TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 20

Service for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SERVICE—6 p.m. “Martin Luther King Jr. Day Service.” First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8401 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownPres/

REGISTRATION—Last day to register for “Dr. MLK Jr. Commemoration & Breakfast,” featuring guest speaker Bettie Mae Fikes. Presented by Oneonta NAACP. Held 1/27, 8-10 a.m. in the Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. oei@oneonta.edu or https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=qLHJsq3Rn0yRcnKKjAjrZTE-O31XaCJMkYwFXM0P541URUQ1OURPTDcwWEgwSzlaWUY4WUs5NFFHQy4u&route=shorturl

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Hand Building Clay Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Continues 1/27. Presented by Connections at Clark Sports Center. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness” in the community room. Held each Monday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

SKATE—Noon to 4 p.m. “MLK Jr. Skate-N-Dance.” Fees apply. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. “Beginner Tai Chi Practice.” Held each Monday and Thursday in Studio 2. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Get the Kids Out.” Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Fortin Park, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-fortin-park

