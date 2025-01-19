Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 20

Service for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SERVICE—6 p.m. “Martin Luther King Jr. Day Service.” First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8401 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownPres/

REGISTRATION—Last day to register for “Dr. MLK Jr. Commemoration & Breakfast,” featuring guest speaker Bettie Mae Fikes. Presented by Oneonta NAACP. Held 1/27, 8-10 a.m. in the Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. oei@oneonta.edu or https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=qLHJsq3Rn0yRcnKKjAjrZTE-O31XaCJMkYwFXM0P541URUQ1OURPTDcwWEgwSzlaWUY4WUs5NFFHQy4u&route=shorturl

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Hand Building Clay Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Continues 1/27. Presented by Connections at Clark Sports Center. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness” in the community room. Held each Monday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

SKATE—Noon to 4 p.m. “MLK Jr. Skate-N-Dance.” Fees apply. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. “Beginner Tai Chi Practice.” Held each Monday and Thursday in Studio 2. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Get the Kids Out.” Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Fortin Park, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-fortin-park

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…