TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 25

Winter Concert with the
Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Winter 2026 Pops Concert.” Presented by the Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble. Featuring music from “Frozen,” “Lord of the Rings,” James Bond movies and more. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-1672 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1172154061572846&set=a.385705693551024

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/24990445753950982/25250310004631221?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1646834216706509&set=pcb.1646834273373170

WORKSHOP—Noon to 4 p.m. “Sew a Cozy Coat or Vest from a Blanket or Quilt.” Fees apply; registration required. Best for confident beginners with basic sewing machine skills. Bring your own blanket/quilt to cut. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or https://www.westkc.org/artsandcrafts/cozyquiltjacketvest

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Andrew Carrington at The Gatehouse.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1407409117559663

HISTORY—2 p.m. “From Memory to Meaning: Teaching and Preserving Holocaust History.” Commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day. Huxley Theater, New York State Museum, 222 Madison Avenue, Albany. (518) 474-5877 or https://nysm.nysed.gov/programs/memory-to-meaning

POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER – LECTURE—3 p.m. “What in the World? Climate Change Reality and Where We Go from Here.” Presented by Paula DiPerna, discussing the panorama of international climate policy, future viability, initiatives and New York State’s policies. Free and open to the public. Upstairs Ballroom, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1332592115575246&set=a.557428283091637

Time Out Otsego: 01-24-26

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (609) 234-7769.…
January 23, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 01-23-26

WRITERS—6-8 p.m. “Lyric Lab: A Writers Workshop.” Presented by Gotham City Outpost. Open to all singers, rappers and poets to exchange feedback. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 437-9361 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122115212319134171&set=a.122104568643134171…
January 22, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 01-22-26

HISTORY—6:30 p.m. “Mystery at the Hartwick Historical Society: Become a History Detective.” Help solve the origin of a number of items in the vault. Hartwick Historical Society, Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064780600159…
January 21, 2026

