TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

Musical Afternoon with the

Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Pops Concert.” Presented by the Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble. Free. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-1627 or https://www.catskillvalleywindensemble.org/events

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Soloists in the Round—Blake Fleming, Wyatt Ambrose, Evan Jagels.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

THEATER—2 p.m. Disney’s “Moana Jr.” Presented by the CCS Thespians. Tickets required. Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or https://www.facebook.com/cooperstowncsd

MEMORIAL—2 p.m. Tea reception in honor of T’nette Kuzminski’s legacy of service to the library. Followed at 3 p.m. by memorial lecture, “How Wind, Rain, Ice and Snow Affect Otsego Lake’s Summer Safety: A Physician’s View of Cyanobacteria Toxins and Us.” Presented by William Richtsmeier, MD. Upstairs ballroom, Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

AUDITION—3-5 p.m. Open auditions for “A Crazy Little Café Called Love.” Performance held 4/25, 4/26 and 4/27. Presented by the Catskill Community Players. Continues 6:30-8:30 p.m. on 1/28. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. info@catskillplayers.org or https://www.facebook.com/catskillcommunityplayers

GAMING—3 p.m. “Super Smash Bros Tournament.” Fees apply. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

