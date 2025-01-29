TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

Carnival Cocoa Kick-Off

CARNIVAL KICK-OFF—4:30-6 p.m. “Cooperstown Winter Carnival Hot Cocoa Kick-Off.” Music, princesses, hot cocoa, fire works and more to celebrate the start of the 2025 Cooperstown Winter Carnival. Free. The Fenimore Room at The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Presented by instructor Carol Thompson. Free, open to all ages. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Designed to promote school readiness, with stories, songs, activities and early literacy tips. Recommended ages: 3-5. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

BLOOD DRIVE—10:30 to 2:30 p.m. Robert McLaughlin College Center, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Family Story Time and Activities.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

QUILTING—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Catch All Caddy.” Three sessions; fees apply. Continues 2/6 and 2/13. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of beef stew, biscuits, tossed salad and pudding parfait. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—Noon. “Connections Book Group with Heather: Small Things Like These.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. “Beginner Tai Chi Practice.” Held each Monday and Thursday in Studio 2. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—12:45-2 p.m. “NYS Police K9 Demonstration/Information Presentation.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—5:30 p.m. “Canasta.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

ARTS & CRAFTS—5:30-7 p.m. “Intro to Embroidery.” All materials provided. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

COLLECTION—5:30-7 p.m. Book collection for the Winter Carnival Book sale. Accepting books, audiobooks, puzzles, films and more. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

DANCE—6-8 p.m. “Line Dancing.” Fees apply. Held each Thursday. Red Barn Farm Brewery and Kountry Kitchen, 3883 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 267-4353 or https://www.facebook.com/redbarnkountrykitchen

GAME—6-9 p.m. “Pitch Game Night.” All skill levels welcome. Held each Thursday. Muddy River Brewery Tap Room, 107 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 287-8770 or https://www.facebook.com/MuddyRiverFarmBrewery

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR