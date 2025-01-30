Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

Behind the Scenes of the Making of ‘Jaws’

THEATER—8 p.m. “The Shark is Broken.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing 2/1 and at 3 p.m. on 2/2. Then showing at 8 p.m. on 2/7, 2/8 and at 3 p.m. on 2/9. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

Check out what’s happening for the Cooperstown Winter Carnival at: https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/friday

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064331334318

BLOOD DRIVE—10:30 to 3:30 p.m. Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pineapple pepper pork, rice, Japanese-blend vegetables and oatmeal raisin cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through third grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Let’s get creative! We’ll build, draw and create. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SKATING—3-7 p.m. Mixed use. Badger Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

