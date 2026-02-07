TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, February 8

Last Day of the 2026

Cooperstown Winter Carnival

WINTER CARNIVAL—Bring light and laughter to the dark days of winter. Visit https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/

· 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Open Skate at Badger Park.” Badger Park, Beaver Street, Cooperstown.

· 8-11:30 a.m. “Lions Club Pancake Breakfast.” Veterans Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 8-11 a.m. “Open Pickleball Play.” Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown.

· 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book Sale. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 9:30-10:45 a.m. “Big Game Benefit Ride.” Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown.

· 10 a.m. “Geocaching.” Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Official Warm-Up Spot. Cooperstown Beverage Exchange, 73 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Cooperstown Winter Carnival’s Fan Fest.” Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown.

· 1-4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

· 1-4 p.m. “Family Pickleball.” Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown.

· 2-4 p.m. “Super Bloody Sunday.” Northway Brewing Hop House, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown.

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/24990445753950982/25250310017964553?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GUN SHOW—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 40 vendors of guns, swords, military souvenirs looking to buy, sell or trade. Presented by Midstate Arms Collectors Inc. Fees apply. Sidney Elks Lodge, 104 River Street, Sidney. (607) 239-0176 or https://gunshowtrader.com/promoter/midstate-arms-collectors/

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1646834216706509&set=pcb.1646834273373170

VALENTINE’S DAY—Noon to 1:30 p.m. “Petals and Pints—Valentine’s Edition.” Flower arranging with Mohican Flowers. Tickets required. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown.

info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1262365619078001/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. “Stained Glass with Chris.” Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studios, 73-77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1290907179513025&set=a.492281632708921

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Yolanda Bush.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1224745506275839

THEATER—2 p.m. “The Laramie Project.” Presented by Otsego Pride Alliance. Documentary-style play exploring the aftermath of the hate crime in 1998 against Matthew Shepherd in Laramie, Wyoming. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/foothills-1/the-laramie-project-foothills-oneonta

SOUP—2-6 p.m. “Souper Bowl Sunday: Warm Bowls. Big Hearts. Support Laurens Scouts.” Fees apply. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. (813) 838-5372 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10101219786721159&set=gm.2387258858381790&idorvanity=503131676794527

SUPER BOWL—5-9 p.m. “Big Game Sunday at Hawkeye Bar and Grill.” Fees apply; reservations required. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

SUPER BOWL—6 p.m. “Sober Super Bowl Watch Party.” Friends of Recovery Dedicated to Others, 22 Elm Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4435 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1345787140925978&set=a.551041313733902

