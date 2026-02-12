TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, February 13

Cabin Fever Film Series Opens

With ‘The Phoenician Scheme’

FILM SERIES—7 p.m. Cabin Fever Film Series presents “The Phoenician Scheme.” Free, donations appreciated. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1465024671671776/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BIRDING—All day. “Great Backyard Bird Count.” Count the birds in the back yard, at local parks or wherever a bird is spotted and submit these observations online to create a real-time snapshot of bird populations. Held through 2/16. Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. www.birdcount.org

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Yankee pot roast, boiled potatoes, dill carrots and peaches. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk: Gilbert Lake State Park.” Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-gilbert-lake-state-park

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

ART COURSE—4-6:30 p.m. “Realizing Abstraction: Seeing, Thinking, Making.” 4-week course exploring abstract art. Tickets required. Held Fridays through 3/6. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1587794372320747/1587794375654080

DINNER—4:30-6 p.m. or until sold out. Laurens Legion Turkey Dinner. Fees apply. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. yrekert@yahoo.com

BOOK CLUB—5:30 p.m. “Book Club: A Curious Witch’s Year.” Take a year-long journey through the book “A Spell in the Wild: A Year (and Six Centuries) of Magic” by Alice Tarbuck. Free. Meets second Friday of each month. Mountain Magic Market, 52 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 287-7278 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1470804430887486/1470804437554152/

VALENTINE’S DAY—5:30 p.m. “Dip Your Own Valentine’s Strawberries.” Fees apply; registration required. Also held at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on 2/14. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1690497459006851&set=pcb.2735075706836047

VALENTINE’S DAY—6-7:30 p.m. “Valentine Party.” Pre-K and up. Featuring games, food, fun and more. West Oneonta Baptist Church, 2845 County Highway 8, West Oneonta. (607) 432-2290 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10165114878147345&set=gm.2394538537653822&idorvanity=503131676794527

FILM SCREENING—6-8 p.m. “Wintertide Film Series: The Princess Bride.” Free; concessions available for purchase. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/wintertide-films-princess-bride

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “The Life and Death of Stars.” Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. ( (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

