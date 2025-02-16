TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17

POUND Workout with Cherry Valley

Continuing Education Program

EDUCATION—6 p.m. “Pound: Rockout Workout.” Presented by the 2025 Continuing Ed Classes. Fees apply. Held each Monday. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

Presidents Day

BIRD COUNT—All day. “Great Back Yard Bird Count 2025.” Provides data for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. Continues through 2/17. (800) 843-2473 or https://doas.us/

SUPPORT GROUP—11 a.m. to noon. “Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (during lunch). “One-on-One Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using a personal device, from iphones to tablets. Held each third Monday of the month with Eric Camier. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

SKATE—Noon to 4 p.m. “Winter Break Skate-n-Dance.” Admission fees apply. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

SKATING—3-7 p.m., mixed use. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

DISCUSSION—3-5 p.m. “Current Events Discussion Group.” Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1067808248/

TAX SEASON—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Prep.” Provided by Hartwick College via the IRS VITA program. Hartwick College, Golisano Hall, 2nd floor, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

SUPPORT GROUP—6:30 p.m. “Divorce Care Support Group.” Presented by the Community Bible Chapel. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. https://www.divorcecare.org/healing

