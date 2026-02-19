TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, February 20

Postcard Exhibit Opening Reception

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “4th Annual Postcard Exhibition Benefit.” Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and a percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Feel Good Smoothie Bar and Café, 4 Clinton Place Drive, Oneonta. (607) 386-4079 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

CHILDREN—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Make and Play: A Creative Playgroup for Toddlers and Preschoolers.” Open to children under 5. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held each Friday. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/make-and-play-220

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

YOUTH—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Winter Break Art Program.” Open to kids ages 6-10. Fees apply; registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of vegetable lasagna, tossed salad, garlic roll and cupcakes. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

MUSIC—7 p.m. Crys Matthews Performs at the Night Eagle Café. Music with the winner of the 2026 International Folk Music Awards Song of the Year. Fees apply. Night Eagle Café at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Road, North Lansing. (845) 270-0441 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crys-matthews-tickets-1438466354589

DANCE—7-9 p.m. “Line Dancing with Dorothy at Ommegang!” Fees apply. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. Empowerfitnezzwithdorothy@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1545763546628923/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BIRDING—7:30 p.m. “Bird Architecture: Nest Beauty and Diversity.” Presented online via Zoom by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. (607) 397-3815 or https://doas.us/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Noises Off.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 2/21 and at 2 p.m. on 2/22; then at 7:30 p.m. on 2/27 and 2/28 and at 2 p.m. on 3/1. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=886288993762460&set=a.191073233284043

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR