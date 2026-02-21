TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, February 22

Sunday Speaker Series Presents

‘History of Transgender Medicine’

LIBRARY—3 p.m. “Friends Sunday Speaker Series.” Dr. Carolyn Wolf-Gould speaks on “The History of Transgender Medicine in the United States.” Free and open to the public. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1356877566480034&set=pcb.1356877586480032

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/24990445753950982/25250310021297886/?active_tab=about

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Cabin Fever Breakfast.” Suggested donation applies. Enter to win raffle baskets and the lottery. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 441-3045 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2312897905858818/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

RESCUE—9 a.m. to noon. “Ice Rescue Training Exercises.” Watch and learn cold water rescue skills. Free to all ages. Includes hot food and refreshments. Presented by the Pittsfield and New Berlin fire departments. Millbrook. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1329123812590474&set=a.254315503404649

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1646834216706509&set=pcb.1646834273373170

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 5 p.m. “StoopFest for Steve.” Support Bainbridge local Steve Eisenburg following a lung cancer diagnosis. Featuring over a dozen performers and many volunteers to raise money for his daily expenses. Sidney Community Cultural Arts Center, 67 Main Street, Sidney. (607) 604-4584 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1820766668575907/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BRIDAL EXPO—Noon to 3 p.m. “Cadillac Ranch Bridal Brunch Expo.” Raffles, mocktails, wedding vendors and more. Free. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 437-3451 or https://www.cadillacranchevents.com/bridal-expo-2026

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Brodie Coleman.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/886776354069256

THEATER—2 p.m. “Noises Off.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 2/27 and 2/28 and at 2 p.m. on 3/1. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=886288993762460&set=a.191073233284043

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Good Ol’ Summertime in Winter Concert.” Presented by the Oneonta Community Concert Band on the theme of “On the Water.” Free and open to the public. Donations gratefully accepted. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7485 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1270121468303553/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MAYOR—3:30 p.m. Community Conversation with Oneonta Mayor Dan Buttermann. Get updates on city initiatives, ask questions, give comments, network and connect with neighbors. Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1402925078537173&set=a.592439662919056

FUNDRAISER—5:30-7:30 p.m. “Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause.” Presented by Otsego 2000. Fees apply; registration required. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown.

(607) 547-8881 or https://www.facebook.com/events/847970821387208/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SKATE—6-8 p.m. “Pride Skate and Community Gathering.” Presented by Otsego Pride Alliance. Free. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or https://www.facebook.com/events/904606095295849?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_no

