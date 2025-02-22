TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23

SUNDAY SPEAKER SERIES—3 p.m. “Rental Housing in the Village: Too Much? Too Little?” Panel discussion with Cooperstown Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk, Community Foundation of Otsego County Executive Director Jeff Katz and others. Free and open to the public. Village Library of Cooperstown 3rd Floor Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Cabin Fever Breakfast.” Eggs, sausage, bacon, pancakes, real maple syrup, biscuits, sausage gravy and more. Suggested donations apply. Raffle baskets available. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 441-3045 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064565867355

QUILTS—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The 2025 Quilt Show.” Presented by The Susquehanna Valley Quilters. Raffle Quilt drawing held at 3 p.m. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

VIDEO GAME—2-7 p.m. “Super Smash Bros Tournament.” Entry fee applies. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.thisiscooperstown.com/event/super-smash-bros-tournament-foothills-oneonta/1956/

THEATER—3 p.m. “Green Day’s American Idiot: The Musical.” Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

