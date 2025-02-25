TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Unadilla Rotary to host

Master Gardener Presentation

GARDEN—6 p.m. Master Gardener presentation sponsored by The Rotary Club of Unadilla. Learn about garden-based education in the community and get tips/resources for your garden. Free and open to the public. William Bauer Community Center, 246 Main Street, Unadilla. 607-547-2536 ext. 235 or https://www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Sculpture Start to Finish, Cold Finishes Workshop.” Class held Wednesdays through 3/19. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft. Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held fourth Wednesday of each month. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Church Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of breaded pork chops, sweet potatoes, Sonoma-blend vegetables and cupcakes. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

SKATING—3-7 p.m., mixed use. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Badger Park, 87 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

HISTORY—5-7 p.m. “Why Frederick Douglass Visited Oneonta—A Talk by Historian Harry Matthews.” Free, open to the public. Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum

FIRST AID—5:30-8:30 p.m. “CPR/AED First Aid Certification.” Presented by the American Red Cross. Continues 2/27. Must attend both nights. Fees apply; registration required. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

MEDITATE—5:30-6:30 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. Held Wednesdays through 4/16. The Village Library of Cooperstown, Upstairs ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/SahajaMeditationUpstateNY

POLITICS—6 p.m. “Run for Office: A ‘How To’ for Prospective Candidates.” Presented by the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area. Featuring speakers Jeff Katz, former mayor of Cooperstown, Meg Kiernan, former supervisor of the Town of Otsego, Cody Moore, Cooperstown school board member, and more. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. hudi.podolsky@gmail.com or https://my.lwv.org/new-york/cooperstown-area/article/run-office-0

LIBRARY CRAFT—6 p.m. “Paper Towel Flowers Craft.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. “Advanced Throwing on the Wheel with Adam Jennett.” Class held Wednesdays through 4/16. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://www.smithyarts.org/

EDUCATION—6 p.m. “Ukulele for the Fun of It.” Presented by the 2025 Continuing Ed Classes. Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

ENCORE—8 p.m. “The Shark is Broken.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing on 2/28. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

