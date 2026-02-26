TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, February 27

Bigger Dreams Productions

Presents ‘Noises Off’

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Noises Off.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 2/28 and at 2 p.m. on 3/1. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=886288993762460&set=a.191073233284043

BOOK CLUB—Read “Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck and discuss with the group as part of the Banned and Challenged Authors Series. Held at 4 p.m.; followed by film at 5 p.m. on 3/12. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1345623960938728&set=a.557428283091637

COWORKING—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Free Day Pass.” Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 643-2256 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122243717960173766&set=a.122097312146173766

COUNTY—8-11 a.m. “State of the County.” Presented by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Breakfast, networking, meet and greet, Q&A and more with local elected officials. Fees apply; registration required. Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2026-state-of-the-county-1157?calendarMonth=2026-02-01

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

QUILTING—10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. “Level 1 English Paper Piecing.” Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

FOR KIDS—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Make and Play: A Creative Playgroup for Toddlers and Preschoolers.” Open to children under 5. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held each Friday. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/make-and-play-220-7lmnr

DONATE—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donate gently used fine arts and crafts pieces for “The Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar.” Donations accepted through 2/27. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/spring-cleaning.html

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of fish on a bun, O’Brien potatoes, spinach and pudding parfait. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—1-5 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

BLOOD DRIVE—3-7 p.m. Laurens High School, 55 Main Street, Laurens. RedCrossBlood.org

CRAFT—6 p.m. “St. Patrick’s Day Glass Sun Catcher’s Fundraiser.” Presented by Jablin Studios. Hands-on fused glass fundraiser benefitting the Laurens Veterans Flag Program. Pick-up 1-3 weeks after class. All skill levels welcome. Fees apply; registration required. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 239-8721 or https://www.jablonstudios.com/service-page/st-patricks-day-green-suncatchr-laurens?fbclid=IwY2xjawPR-3hleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEexiu2t2XrsAul1e9BEmwhtExtPK6skBIQ3_wGgtKj4Muyx7V7Ljk_ZJBAfQY_aem_nRmd6fi-CtvWOHKPPSb-zA

FILM SCREENING—6-8 p.m. “Wintertide Film Series: Charade.” Free; concessions available for purchase. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/wintertide-films-charade

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “The Life and Death of Stars.” Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

LIVE MUSIC—8 p.m. Lunasa, with special guests Daoiri Farrell and Cathal Hayden. Irish acoustic band. Presented by Night Eagle Productions. Fees apply. Hangar Theatre, 801 Taughannock Boulevard, Ithaca. (845) 270-0441 or https://www.nighteaglecafe.org/

