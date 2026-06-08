Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, June 9

Open Mic Poetry Featuring
Works by Robert Frost

POETRY—5 p.m. “Village Verses.” Monthly multi-generational poetry appreciation group. This month featuring works by Robert Frost. Bring a poem or just come to listen. All welcome. Cooperstown Elementary School, 21 Walnut Street, Cooperstown. aviva330@gmail.com

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Star Field, Cooperstown. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/ 

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Guild of Glimmerglass Annual Barn Sale Fundraiser.” Furnishings, home goods, jewelry, plants and more. New and like-new. Continues through 6/14. The Barn, 3975 State Highway 28, Milford. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

REOPENING—11 a.m. Ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand reopening of Get Fresh on Main, 195 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4827 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1492750786221268&set=a.592439659585723

STORY TIME—11 a.m. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of omelet, hash browns, sausage patty, muffins and a fruit cup. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

WEBINAR—Noon. “The Ancient House: Constructing Community in the Seventeenth-Century New York Borderlands.” Discussion with historian Erin Kramer on how early relationships between the Dutch and Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) shaped Albany, New York. Presented online by the New York State Library. https://nyslibrary.libcal.com/event/16518635

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Let’s Meditate: Sahaja Meditation Drop-in Classes.” Free. Continues through 6/9. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2041716836767024/2041716850100356/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

RABIES VACCINES—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Rabies Vaccination Clinic. For pet dogs, cats and ferrets. Free. Previous vaccination certificate required for the three-year booster. Edmeston Town Barn. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Time Out Otsego: 06-08-26

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681…
June 7, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 06-07-26

UNVEILING—11:30 a.m. “Patriot Burial Marker Unveiling.” Marker to honor Revolutionary War veteran Abijah Fairchild, interred with his wife, Sarah. Entrance to the cemetery, First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 431-3296.…
June 6, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 06-06-26

PRIDE—1-8 p.m. “PrideFest 2026.” Presented by the Otsego Pride Alliance. Celebrate the strength and unity of our community. Featuring music, parade at 1:30 p.m., kids’ activities, food, memorial and more. Held rain or shine. Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. info@otsegopridealliance.org or https://www.otsegopridealliance.org/…
June 5, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, subscribers to AllOtsego.com pay a reduced rate ($25.00 for one year) and can choose to have $5.00 of the subscription fee donated toward refurbishment of Otsego County’s Civil War Memorial.

Visit our “subscribe” page to sign up

SUBSCRIBE