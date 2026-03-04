TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, March 5

‘Pay Your Damn Taxes!’

Leslie G. Rude Memorial Lecture

LECTURE—6 p.m. “Pay Your Damn Taxes! Holding Corporations Accountable to the Public.” Leslie G. Rude Memorial Lecture, presented by New York State Senator James Skoufis. Free and open to the public. Celebration Room, Shineman Chapel House, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 353-9042 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/annual-celebrations-lectures/leslie-g-rude-lecture/

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

RECOVERY—10 a.m. “Vets Helping Vets—Open AA Meeting.” Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576871946292

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. to noon. Chess with Pete Mateunas. Compete against Pete and other players. Held at 10:30 a.m. each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236547779425736&set=g.1197122360496714

CAREER—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Oneonta Workshop: Demystifying the Civil Service Merit System.” Presented by New York State Department of Civil Service. CDO Workforce, 12 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (877) 697-5627 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27131981143058474&set=gm.10161622056476841&idorvanity=67159951840

FRUITY—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Tropical Fruit Day 2026.” Sample tropical fruits from around the world. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1394419215676944?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POST OFFICE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual Job Fair. Hiring for career/pre-career positions throughout New York. Held each Thursday. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25789401700649765&set=gm.2294846124289731&idorvanity=503131676794527

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cream of broccoli soup, tuna sandwich, wax beans and pudding parfait. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 8 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and a percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Sloan’s New York Grill, 337 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4779 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235031432958022&set=gm.2866972270178373&idorvanity=1197122360496714

CRAFT—1 p.m. “Craft Class: Hot Glue Art Canvas.” Fees apply; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

ADULT EDUCATION—1-4 p.m. “An Audrey Hepburn Retrospective.” Watch and review three iconic Audrey Hepburn movies. Starts with “Roman Holiday” (1953); then “Sabrina” (1954) on 3/12; and finally “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961) on 3/19. Fees may apply; registration required. Room 104, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Printmaking: Community and Expression.” Project Space Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.

Sarah.Simpson@oneonta.edu or https://www.facebook.com/SUNYOneontaArtGalleries

DINNER—5-9 p.m. “International Night: Argentina.” Exotic flavors from around the world. Fees apply. Themed dinners held each Wednesday and Thursday through 3/26. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

CLAM NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Held each Thursday. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179916480460363&set=a.122095360988460363

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

POLITICS—6 p.m. Petitioning Party. Presented by the Otsego County Democratic Committee and the Oneonta Democratic Club. Candidates will be collecting signatures so they may appear on the ballot this year. Refreshments available. Wise Guys Sammy’s, 261 Main Street, Oneonta. otsegodemocrats@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1881537039399964/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PICKLEBALL—6:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Held each Thursday. Presented by Adult Education of Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 ext. 2351 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1540455667397489&set=a.849878986455164

LECTURE—7 p.m. “The Cooperstown Community Classroom: The Wonderful World of Moss.” Presented by Dr. Sean Robinson. Fees apply. Explore the moss of local forests, followed by a hands-on microscopic examination of different mosses. Cooperstown Graduate Program, 5838 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (570) 430-4670 or https://cgpmuseumstudies.org/merchandise/the-cooperstown-community-classroom

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Stupid F*cking Bird: A Play by Aaron Posner.” Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 3/6, 3/7 and at 2 p.m. on 3/8. Presented by the SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department and the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. 106 Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2751967058523812/2751967065190478/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

