TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, March 15

Maple Syrup, Pancake Breakfast

and More at Fenimore Farm

SUGARING OFF SUNDAYS—8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring a pancake breakfast, activities, demonstrations of maple syrup making and more. Fees apply. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/sugaring-off-sundays/2026-03-15/

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1235916545101321/1235916575101318?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Irish Soda Bread with Jen.” Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studios, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1314259983844411&set=a.492281632708921

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1654025492654048&set=pcb.1654025519320712

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Chris Riffle.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1261049745897341

CONCERT—2 p.m. “Chaga Man Stan’s 5 Peace Band.” Jazz standards, honky-tonk, blues and more. Admission by free-will offering. All ages welcome. Cash bar for ages 21+. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1417413263200629/?rdid=dwL6HpxHNsqdxJna&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F14VoSThAXmd%2F#

CONCERT—3 p.m. Dorian Wind Quintet. Presented by the Oneonta Concert Association. Tickets required. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-6968 or https://oneontaconcertassociation.org/

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