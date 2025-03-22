TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 23

Music and Fiber Arts

at The Gatehouse

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Marc Delgado.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

SPRING—8:30-2 p.m. “Sugaring Off Sundays.” Admission fees apply. Sundays through 3/30. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/events/

MEMORIAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open viewing of the Aids Memorial Quilt and the Gilbert Baker Foundation’s “Flag in the Map” exhibit. Closing ceremony to start at 4 p.m. Presented by the Otsego Pride Alliance and the Women’s and Gender Studies at SUNY Oneonta. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

MUSICAL—2 p.m. “Mean Girls Jr.” Fees apply. Presented by the Drama Club at the Cherry-Valley Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

CONCERT—4 p.m. “SUNY Oneonta RnB & Hip-Hop Collective Concert.” Fees apply. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR