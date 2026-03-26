TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, March 27

CCS Seniors/Juniors Present

‘Quest! One Play To Rule Them All.’

THEATER—7 p.m. “Quest! One Play To Rule Them All.” Cooperstown Junior/Senior Play. Tickets required. Also showing 3/28. NJ Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or https://www.cooperstowncs.org/index.php?pageID=smartSiteFeed&psqFeed=true&articleID=75296109

EASTER—Last day to register for Easter cookie class. Fees apply; registration required. Held at 5 p.m. on 4/2. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=821944907600578&set=a.108861962242213

BOOK CLUB—Read “As I Lay Dying” by William Faulkner and discuss with the group as part of the Banned and Challenged Authors Series. Held at 4 p.m. on 4/9. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1345623960938728&set=a.557428283091637

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

SALE—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. End-of-Season Sale. $1 bag sale. Bags provided by the shop. Jewelry will be $1 and not included in the bag sale. Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

FLOWER SHOW—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “37th Annual Capital Region Flower and Garden Expo.” Garden installations, themed floral exhibits, marketplace, food, tastings and more. Fees apply. Continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 3/28 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 3/29. Hudson Valley Community College, 80 Vandenburgh Avenue, Troy. (518) 631-2288 or https://flowerandgardenexpo.com/

ART—10-11 a.m. “Art Class for Homeschoolers. Open to grades 6-8. Registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1204495395152466&set=a.418484840420196

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children ages 2-5 with caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

CHILDREN—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Make and Play: A Creative Playgroup for Toddlers and Preschoolers.” Open to children under 5. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held each Friday. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/make-and-play-3-27

ARTS CAREERS—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “What the Hell is Next? An Arts Career Day.” Panel discussion with professors, staff and alumni moderated by students to answer burning questions of arts majors. Followed by professional development workshop, then a student town hall to discuss how the arts department can help better. Galleries at SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Sarah.Simpson@oneonta.edu or https://www.facebook.com/events/2134860540633533/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of fish on a bun, seasoned rice, spinach and chef’s choice dessert. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BABIES—1 p.m. “Caregiver and Me Exercise Class.” Open to children ages 0-2. Held Fridays through 4/3. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

TAXES—4:30-630 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Laurens Central School, 55 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-2050 ext. 1120 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

QUILTING—5 p.m. “Friday Night Delights: Make a Tote Using Old Jeans.” A fun project that can be completed in one session. Series held the last Friday of each month. Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

DINNER—5-7 p.m. Fried Fish Dinner. Fees apply. Open to the public. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122192986718460363&set=a.122095360988460363

WORKSHOP—5 p.m. “Kids Class! Create Your Own Bouquet with Bella.” Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studio, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1316670840269992&set=a.492281632708921

ART—6-8 p.m. “Drop-In Art Night.” Create artist trading cards or get crafty with provided materials. Donations accepted. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1480729184062755&set=a.480535810748769

EASTER—6 p.m. “The Living Stations of the Cross.” Portrayed by the youth of the church. Followed by soup and salad. All welcome. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church of Cooperstown, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2213 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1273476318069201/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FILM—7 p.m. “Metropolis” (1927). Free. Concessions available for purchase. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/wintertide-films-metropolis

CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. “Yolanda Bush and The Cool Water Collective.” Tickets required. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/foothills-1/yolanda-bush-the-cool-water-collective

THEATER—7 p.m. “Xanadu the Musical.” Presented by the Milford Central School Drama Club. Tickets required. Also showing at 7 p.m. on 3/28 and at 2 p.m. on 3/29. Milford School Performing Arts Theatre, 42 West Main Street, Milford. (607) 437-9153 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1761531845199380&set=a.757560698929838

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR