TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 4

First Friday Events in Cherry Valley

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “SELF(ie).” Self portraits of local artists. First Friday event. Show runs through 4/27. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Poems, songs, dance, stories, comedy and more. Held first Friday of each month. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Old School Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1717139915891837/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

BANNED BOOK CLUB—”The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison. Club meets last Wednesday of each month. This month’s meeting will be on 4/30 at 5 p.m. Sunflower Cafe, 7629A State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (315) 985-8096 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1290104272220758/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EXERCISE GROUP—9 a.m. Held Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2424218587927430/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Held each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=948706197283749&set=a.458767152944325

IROQUOIS MUSEUM—10:30 a.m. “Special Event: Front Entrance Ribbon Cutting.” Celebrate the new reception area and shop. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or www.iroquoismuseum.org

BLOOD DRIVE—10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of fish on a bun, macaroni and cheese, spinach, and frosted cupcake. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Pest Rats Explained” and “Myth: Cats for Rat Control.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. https://cals.cornell.edu/pest-rats-explained-myth-cats-rat-control

BOOK SALE—Noon to 5 p.m. “Annual Spring Used Book Sale.” Continues 4/5 with a bag sale on 4/6 from noon to 3 p.m. Upstairs in the Great Hall, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

BLOOD DRIVE—1-5:30 p.m. New Lisbon Town Hall, 908 County Road 16, Garrattsville. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

DINNER—5-7 p.m. “Fried Fish Dinner.” Fees apply. Open to the public. Take-out available. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/al259

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “Hubbell’s 35th Anniversary.” Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

GAME—7 p.m. “A Night of Bingo.” Springfield Presbyterian Church, 5446 State Highway 20, Springfield. https://www.facebook.com/groups/509876422450081

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Bat Out of Hell: The Ultimate Meat Loaf Tribute.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://foothills.ticketleap.com/bat-out-of-hell—a-tribute-to-meat-loaf–foothills-oneonta/

THEATER—7 p.m. “Annie Jr. The Musical.” Presented by the Milford Central School Drama Club. Fees apply. Also showing 4/5, with matinee performance at 2 p.m. on 4/6. Herbert Garman Jr. Performing Arts Center, Milford Central School, 42 West Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-7721 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1438370334182201&set=a.757560698929838

AUDITION—7 p.m. Try out for a role in “The Gazebo” by Alec Coppel. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions; showing in August. Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. GEStevens17@gmail.com or https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

DANCE—7:30 p.m. Contradance. A community dance featuring live music. Presented by the Otsego Dance Society. First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown.  (607) 433-6613 or https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoDanceSociety/

