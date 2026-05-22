TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, May 23

Cherry Valley Spring’s Into Summer

FESTIVAL—“Spring Into Summer” Festival. Events held 5/23, 5/24 and 5/25. Cherry Valley. https://www.cherryvalley.com/

• 8-11 a.m. Pancake Breakfast at the Firehouse, 11 Railroad Avenue.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors and food trucks. Parking lot, NBT Bank, 16 Main Street.

• 2 p.m. Organ Concert. Grace Episcopal Church, 32 Montgomery Street.

REGATTA—9 a.m. to 10 p.m. “Annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta.” Carnival featuring axe throwing, concert, hot air balloons, fireworks and more. Admission fees apply. General Clinton Park, 2507 Hinkley Lane, Bainbridge. (607) 967-8700 or https://www.canoeregatta.org/events.php

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Saturdays through October. Located by the Gilbertsville Post Office, 3 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10233288497016416&set=gm.2844485682561715&idorvanity=1641876026156026

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “The Tepee’s Fundraising Event for the Cherry Valley Community Health Center.” Held during the “Spring into Summer” Festival. The Tepee, 7632 State Highway 20, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3987 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1352506410180282?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CRAFT DAY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1385290636965861&set=a.544469607714639

EXHIBIT —11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Obsessed.” Quirky assemblages, Kelley drawings and spalted bowls. On view 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through 7/4. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

BASEBALL—Noon; gates open at 11 a.m. “Hall of Fame Military Classic: A Tribute to Service and Sacrifice.” 7-inning legends game featuring two dozen former big league baseball players. Tickets required. Presented by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum at Doubleday Field, 1 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown.(607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/hall-fame-military-classic-tribute-service-and-sacrifice

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1599017385560750&set=a.784934640302366

ARTIST TALK—1 p.m. Discussion of the “Intimate Topographies” exhibit with the artists. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. headwaters@roxburyartsgroup.org or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/exhibitions/intimate-topographies

LATTES & LITERATURE—1-3 p.m. Presented by the Morris Village Library at The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/924300060441412

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

LIVE MUSIC—3-6 p.m. “Homegrown Sounds.” Local musicians perform. Tickets required. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-798 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/homegrown-sounds

COMMUNITY DINNER—4-6 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, salads, dessert, beverages and more. Dine-in only. Free. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rscocu.org/events/

HYDE HALL TALKS—4-8 p.m. “The Remains of the Day” (1993). Film screening and discussion with acclaimed director, writer and producer James Ivory. Tickets required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/upcoming-events

OPEN MIC—5-8 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/911481001884916

EXHIBIT OPENING—5 p.m. “Revolution! Local Lives in the Age of Independence.” Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1221855643359374?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BASEBALL—6 p.m. “Night at the Ballpark.” Hall of Fame legends and former players greet fans throughout the field. Presented by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum at Doubleday Field, 1 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown.(607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/2026-night-ballpark

FILM—7-9 p.m. Film Festival: “The Heiress (1949).” A naïve young woman falls for a handsome young man who her emotionally abusive father suspects is only a fortune hunter. Tickets required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/events2025

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to the public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

THEATER—8 p.m. “Twelve Angry Men.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 5/24. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

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