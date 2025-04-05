TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 6

‘Annie Jr. The Musical’

at Milford Central School

THEATER—2 p.m. “Annie Jr. The Musical.” Presented by the Milford Central School Drama Club. Fees apply. Herbert Garman Jr. Performing Arts Center, Milford Central School, 42 West Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-7721 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1438370334182201&set=a.757560698929838

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—8 a.m. to noon. Laurens Fire District Emergency Squad, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 433-2906 or https://www.facebook.com/LaurensEMS

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to noon. “Pancake Breakfast.” Pancakes, home fries, eggs, sausage, bacon and more. Laurens Fire District Emergency Squad, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 433-2906 or https://www.facebook.com/LaurensEMS

EASTER—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free pictures with the Easter Bunny. Free; registration suggested. Bass Pro Shops, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. (315) 266-4900 or https://www.facebook.com/BassProShopsUticaNY/#

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” Beginners welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1849943962427335/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MUSIC—1 p.m. “Sunday Session with Liam Herbert.” Local musician/actor performs introspective folksy songs. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4088496828046580

VOLUNTEER—2 p.m. “Rink Roll Up!” Pitch in and help tuck away the rink liner for the season. Badger Park, 93 Beaver Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2411 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFriendsoftheParks

CONCERT—3 p.m. Local trombonist Paul Blake (artist in residence at Hartwick College) accompanied by Fideliz Sta. Brigida on the piano. Tickets required. Presented by the Oneonta Concert Association at the First United Methodist Church of Oneonta, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-6968 or https://oneontaconcertassociation.org/season-schedule/

FILM—6-8 p.m. “Join or Die” (2023). Presented by the Race, Equity and Justice Series sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown. Pizza and beverages provided. All welcome. Upstairs Ballroom, Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9371 or https://www.facebook.com/ctownfirstbaptist

SPORTS—6 p.m. Meredith Sport Management Speaker Series, featuring Amber Steel, Coca-Cola VP of global sports partnerships and operations. Free; open to the public. Anderson Theatre, Anderson Center for the Arts, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/annual-celebrations-lectures/meredith-sport-management-lecture-series/

MUSIC—7-8:30 p.m. “Sunday Kirtan|Unitarian Oneonta.” Held each first Sunday. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1890252855083573/1890252885083570/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

