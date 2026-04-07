TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, April 8

Crochet with Friends

at the Library

CROCHET CIRCLE—2:30 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1238470041755001&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1228404299428242&set=a.418484840420196

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1326405266180505&set=pcb.1326409482846750

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pepper pineapple pork, seasoned rice, Japanese-blend vegetables and pudding parfait. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, Levine Center, 1 Norton Avenue, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

TECH HELP—2-4 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=920143710646345&set=a.182156554445068

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

TAXES—5:30 p.m. VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing. Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.(607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

FINALE—6-7:30 p.m. “Art for Wellness Program.” Celebrate the arrival of Spring. Free program connecting creative expression with mindfulness practices. Free; open to the public. All materials/instruction provided. Held each Wednesday through 4/8. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/art-for-wellness-82hgp-g4ekm-tlmgf-7rzkd-p9eml-zng4y-bz875

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

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