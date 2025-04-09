TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 10

Learn About the Civilian Conservation Corps

with the Otsego County Historical Association

HISTORY—6:30 p.m. Richard Ranieri will share the history of the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) in this local area. All welcome. Presented by the Otsego County Historical Association at the Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7950.

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Caregivers connect to others, identify local resources and create strategies for self-care. Registration requested. Sign up to attend virtually or just walk in. Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/hc-caregiver-support-groups/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Diabetes Prevention: Shop and Cook to Prevent Type 2.” Presented by Carleen Hendersen. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232532931457046&set=pcb.2686590921549843

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SWIMMING—10:45-11:30 a.m. ‘Toddler Time: Pool Edition.” Fees apply; registration required. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 ext. 9 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122203852364139100&set=a.122112922910139100

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Volunteer Services.” Get information on volunteer opportunities. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232532931457046&set=pcb.2686590921549843

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pork and mushroom stew, dinner rolls, coleslaw, and frosted birthday cake. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Genealogy.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held second Thursday of each month. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-cooperstown/?sd=1744290000&ed=1744295400

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. Held each Thursday or by appointment. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/962889312707437/962889319374103/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DINNER SHOW—4:15-5:30 p.m. “Brook’s BBQ Dinner and a Show.” Fees apply; pre-order required. Followed at 6 p.m. by “The Greatest Hymn on Earth,” presented by the Elementary Music Classes and the OCA Elementary Drama Club. Otsego Christian Academy, 353 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-0141 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1148920457030333&set=pcb.1148922917030087

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

ART RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “2025 Juried Student Show.” Martin-Mullen Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. https://suny.oneonta.edu/art-galleries/upcoming-exhibitions

GAME—5:30 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

FINALE—7 p.m. “Visiting Writers Series” presents Amish Trivedi, author of three books of poetry, including “Future Panic” (2021). Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4921 or https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/english-department/visiting-writers-series/

