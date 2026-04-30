Bound Volumes, Hometown History

April 30, 2026

135 YEARS AGO

Geo. B. Shearer, Oneonta’s enterprising dealer in musical instruments, last week purchased the stock, machinery, materials and good will of the famous McCammon piano factory of Albany. It is the purpose of Mr. Shearer and other parties interested with him to organize a stock company to carry on the business, which employs about 75 men, fifty pianos being made weekly. The building formerly occupied by the company has been leased by the purchasers, who for the present at any rate will continue the business in Albany. More than half the stock of the new company has already been subscribed. Mr. Shearer, we are glad to know, will continue his Oneonta store. The state factory inspectors’ report for 1890 shows there are 2 manufacturing establishments in Oneonta, employing 993 persons, of whom 827 are males and 166 are females. The D. & H. shops employ the largest number—475. Eighty are in the knitting mill; 45 in the table factory; 59 with the Moody & Gould Co.; and 65 with the Buckley shirt factory. The cigar shops employ 67 persons, the printing offices 34 and various others the remainder.

April 1891

90 YEARS AGO

Oneonta Boy Scout troops will take part in the chariot race number which will be one of the features of the annual scout circus scheduled to be held at the State Armory in Oneonta on Saturday night, May 8. Oneonta scouts will also participate in the demonstration of scout games. The chariot race will follow a historic pageant in which 200 scouts will be in the cast. Due to the large number of scouts in the territory covered by the Otschodela Council arrangements are being made to feed the group a noonday lunch and a supper. The scouts are expected to arrive in the city by 11 o’clock in the morning. The parade will march through Oneonta’s streets beginning at 1 p.m. Indians, without which no circus would be complete, will play a prominent part in the circus. The Indian number will be in charge of Arnold Griffin of Delhi and Rev. Gerald V. Barry of Lake Delaware. Troops 33 and 29 will take part in the ceremonies around a typical Indian campfire.

April 1936

40 YEARS AGO

With the opening of a new greenhouse next week, the Otsego County Association for Retarded Children will be providing another form of work therapy for its clients. The non-profit association will also be starting another business. But, officials say the greenhouse will not be large enough to provide serious competition to local florists. The greenhouse, which encompasses 3,000 square feet, is not considered large enough to compete in the open market with commercial florists. Oneonta florists said they did not see the new greenhouse on Lower River Street as a threat to their business. “None whatsoever,” said Charles Coddington of Coddington’s Florist on Rose Avenue. “I don’t think anyone will suffer because they are doing it,” said Lisa Stoeger of Stoeger Florist and Greenhouses on River Street.

April 1986

20 YEARS AGO

Four faculty members from the State University College at Oneonta have been named as recipients of the 2006 SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence. Professor Paul Lilly of the English Department, Associate Professor Julie Freeman of the History Department and Assistant Professor Cynthia Falk of the Cooperstown Graduate Program will receive recognition for excellence in teaching. Mary Lynn Bensen of the Milne Library will receive the award for Excellence in Librarianship. Bensen has taught internet research, basic library skills and information literacy.

April 2006