Bound Volumes

April 30, 2026

210 YEARS AGO

The following are among the Laws passed at the last Session of the Legislature of New York: An act concerning the maintenance of certain persons, formerly slaves; An act for the relief of the people of the united society called Shakers; An act for the relief of the children of the late Robert Edmeston; An act for the relief of Levi Beardsley; An act to change the punishment of David Williams, who hath been convicted of murder, into imprisonment for life at hard labor; An act authorizing the building of a new state prison in the western district of this state; An act to incorporate the City of Troy. An act relating to the Shinecock tribe of Indians; An act for draining swamps and other lowlands, not exceeding one hundred acres in quantity; An act directing the incorporation of Hartwick Seminary; An act to authorize the extinguishment of the claims of the St. Regis Indians to lands in this state; An act to erect parts of the Towns of Litchfield in the County of Herkimer, Richfield and Plainfield, in the county of Otsego, into a separate town by the name of Winfield.

May 2, 1816

160 YEARS AGO

Who Will Build It? The need of a large Summer Hotel at this place, is a matter of frequent comment at this time, when inquiries are constantly being made of our citizens by persons living at a distance, whether summer board can be obtained in Cooperstown. If we had room for all who would be glad to come here this summer, they would leave not less than $100,000 in the village. It is the thing needed by our traders and businessmen generally. The need of the house is admitted. Who will build it? If done at all, it must be built by the capitalists of this place. Strangers are not coming here to do it; they would not, even if we had a railroad; and not many of our active traders have the spare means. But we have a number of heavy capitalists who might put up such a house as is needed, and not feel it. Will they do anything to promote the interests and growth of the village?

April 27, 1866

85 YEARS AGO

Robert C. Tennant, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clermonte G. Tennant of Cooperstown, last week was notified of his appointment to the staff of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and instructed to report at Washington, D.C. on Monday, May 5. Mrs. Tennant, who was Miss Jane Nevil, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.J. Nevil of this village will remain here for the present but will join her husband later. The young attorney, who is joining the forces of J. Edgar Hoover, was graduated from the Cooperstown High School, Hamilton College and Albany Law School.

April 30, 1941

60 YEARS AGO

Six-year-old Michael J. Jackson, son of Trooper and Mrs. James E. Jackson of Cooperstown, fell into the swollen waters of the Susquehanna River just south of the village boundary and drowned Monday afternoon. The tragedy occurred about 3:30 p.m. while Michael and two playmates, Danny Adams and John Maxwell, all Kindergarten pupils at the nearby Cooperstown Elementary School, were playing along the river’s bank. According to state police reports, Michael was walking along an 18-inch sewer pipe and apparently slipped, falling into the river and was carried downstream before an overhanging branch caught him. The Adams boy ran to his home on Beaver Street and told his father John A. Adams who alerted school authorities. Adams along with Principal Paul J. Lambert and Miss Donna L. Boyce, Physical Education Instructor, raced to the scene. Lambert pulled the boy from the water. After mouth to mouth resuscitation efforts failed, the boy was taken to the hospital nearby where further measures also failed.

April 27, 1966