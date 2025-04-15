TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16

Travel with the Chamber

Interest Meeting

TRAVEL—3 p.m. “Interest Meeting: Spain and Costa del Sol.” Learn about traveling with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Held at The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 ext. 2 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1141742764655407&set=a.592439659585723

DEADLINE—Last day to register for the “Ombudsman Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon.” Presented by the Region 9 Ombudsman Program. Held noon to 3 p.m. on 4/24. Burrstone Inn, 1777 Burrstone Road, New Hartford. (315) 272-1872.

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Stories and crafts with Youth Librarian JoAnn Fralick. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2036060000221191/2036060010221190/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

STORY TIME—10:15 a.m. Babies and toddlers listen to stories read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1100453078789152&set=a.557428283091637

AGING—11 a.m. “Five Wishes Workshop.” Presented by Helios Care. The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773.

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pulled pork, baked beans, Brussels sprouts and chocolate chip cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

WORKSHOP—Noon to 2 p.m. “Spring Break at CANO Art Studio: ‘Zines & Collage.” Open to children aged 6-10. Fees apply; registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/springbreak

AGING—1 p.m. “Five Wishes Workshop. Presented by Helios Care. The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 127 Kenyon Road, Cobleskill. (607) 432-6773.

FILM—1 p.m. “Family Film & Craft: Wall-E.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1100453078789152&set=a.557428283091637

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

AGING—2 p.m. “Five Wishes Workshop.” Presented by Helios Care. Heritage at the Plains at Parish Homestead, 163 Heritage Circle, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773.

OPENING RECEPTION—2-6 p.m. “Shapeshifters: Bodies Like Water.” Galleries at SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Sarah.Simpson@oneonta.edu or https://www.facebook.com/SUNYOneontaArtGalleries

TECHNOLOGY HELP—2-4 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

CRAFT—3-4:45 p.m. “Crochet Circle Plus.” All crafters, from knitters to scrapbookers, are invited for inspiration, good company and free coffee. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

EASTER—5-8 p.m. Free pictures with the Easter Bunny. Registration suggested. Bass Pro Shops, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. (315) 266-4900 or https://www.facebook.com/events/668148239032483/668148252365815/?active_tab=about

WEIGHT WATCHERS—5 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

FINALE—5:30-6:30 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. Village Library of Cooperstown, Upstairs Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/SahajaMeditationUpstateNY

CRAFT—6 p.m. “Bunny Wreath.” Suggested donation; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1357393492082497/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

PHOTOGRAPHY—6-7:30 p.m. “Smartphone Photography Series.” Learn to take high-quality photos using a smartphone camera. Led by photography professor Wesley Bernard. Fees apply; registration required. Held Wednesdays through 6/7. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1042853821199384&set=gm.10160354698391841&idorvanity=67159951840

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga: A Beginner’s Class.” Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=30080671264865046&set=gm.2473560806320873&idorvanity=1641876026156026

