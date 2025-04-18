TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 19

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

in Glimmerglass State Park

EASTER—11 a.m. “Easter Egg Hunt.” Includes designated “egg zones” for different age groups. Find the golden egg and win an extra prize. Free, rain or shine. Bring your own basket. Presented by Hyde Hall in Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/events25

HIKE—All Day. “Saturday Hike: Catskill Scenic Trail.” Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring your own lunch. Registration required wit hike leader Don Thomases, (607) 287-9690 or https://susqadk.org/saturday-hikes/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

POLITICS—10 a.m. to noon. Protest. Presented by the Delaware County Democratic Committee and Western Catskills Indivisible. Main Street, Delhi.

info@dcnydems.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1063994329097420&set=a.229660552530806

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

EASTER—10 a.m. “Community Easter Egg Hunt.” Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or https://pathfindervillage.org/events

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Broom Making.” Fees apply; registration required. Lunch and materials included. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/events/

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight”

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sangha Saturdays.” Start with meditation session for all, followed by potluck lunch, then “Exploring the Dharma” study group on the Tibetan Buddhist tradition at 3 p.m. Held Saturdays through June 7. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/354/sangha-saturdays/

EASTER—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pictures with the Easter Bunny. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/posts/pfbid0rgBTroaoPNz1qpYSf7LzDBV8zHJPPmLGBNitmt7Vnhdx2rcNXSYSge2sRzF1DnYql

EASTER—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Easter Egg Hunt.” Rain or shine. Presented by the library and 2nd Chances Antiques. Worcester-Schenevus Library and Strawberry Hall, 170-174 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=977129507889057&set=a.418484840420196

EASTER—11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pictures with the Easter Bunny. Free; registration suggested. Bass Pro Shops, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. (315) 266-4900 or https://www.facebook.com/events/668148239032483/668148245699149/?active_tab=about

CUTE—Noon to 3 p.m. “Quiet Cat Café.” Drink, snack and play with adorable, adoptable kitties. Same-day adoption available. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

EASTER—Noon to 2 p.m. “Cherry Valley Easter Egg Hunt.” Pick up maps at The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2033399847142846/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

RAILROAD—12:30 p.m. “Little Red Caboose.” Presented by author Jim Loudon. Life story of the Little Red Caboose, birthplace of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen, the first national railroad union. Included with Easter luncheon. Springfield Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

COOKIES—1 p.m. Easter Cookie Decorating Workshop. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/8997062753733138/

EASTER—1 p.m. Easter Egg Hunt. Children aged birth to grade six. Mount Vision Garden Center, 125 County Road 46, Mount Vision. (607) 432-1260 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226640800834375&set=gm.2152593751848303&idorvanity=503131676794527

EASTER—2 p.m. Annual Easter Egg Hunt. Presented by Hartwick American Legion Post 1567 at the Hartwick Ball Field, Hartwick. (607) 293-7511 or https://www.facebook.com/events/997598668670048/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FLOWERS—3-5 p.m. “Blooming Art: Aspiring April.” Guided painting workshop. Tools/supplies and light refreshments included. Fees apply. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or https://www.facebook.com/events/939037118300183/?acontext=event_action_history[mechanismdiscovery_following_tabsurfacebookmark]ref_notif_typenull

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “The French Connection: The Political Art of Olivier Bonhomme.” Light refreshments; meet the artist via Zoom. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/events/695756256345191/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MUSIC—5 p.m. “Senior Recital: Maximillion Jackson, Clarinet.” Presented by the Hartwick College Department of Music. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Senior Recital: Colleen Long, Flute.” Presented by the Hartwick College Department of Music. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

CONCERT—7-10 p.m. “The Council Rock Band: Decades of Rock & Roll.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m. Brazilian music with Sessa, best known for his album “Grandeza.” Tickets required. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=271981&rd=1

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR