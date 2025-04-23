TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 24

Oneonta Realms Returns

For Practice in the Park

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the Lightest Touch Foam Padded Weapon Combat System. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GOVERNMENT—9 a.m. Meeting of the Otsego County Administration Committee, chaired by Margaret Kennedy. Also streamed via Facebook Live. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4202 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

VOLUNTEER—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Assist staff to unload deliveries of food and other items for families in need in Otsego County. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8902 or https://cooperstownfoodpantry.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast turkey, stuffing, Sonoma-blend vegetables and cupcakes. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 8 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and have a percentage of the proceeds benefit Helios Care. Sloan’s Bar & Grill, 337 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4779 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Genealogy.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232533044339868&set=gm.2686601088215493&idorvanity=1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—12:30-1 p.m. “Line Dancing with Veronica.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232533201903807&set=gm.2686616068213995&idorvanity=1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—1-2:15 p.m. “The Power of Whole Food Plant Based Eating.” Presented by Karen Palmer. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232533084660876&set=gm.2686606534881615&idorvanity=1197122360496714

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

AGING—1:30 p.m. “Healthy Smiles, Healthy Lives: Practical Dental Care Tips for Dementia Caregivers.” Presented online by the Alzheimer’s Association. https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Default.aspx?TabID=1356&productId=711428957&_gl=1*17g51ly*_ga*MjA0NjYwNjkzNi4xNzQ0NzMyNDM3*_ga_9JTEWVX24V*MTc0NDczMjQzNi4xLjAuMTc0NDczMjQzOC4wLjAuMA.

AGING—2 p.m. “Understanding Alzheimer’s—Effective Communication Strategies.” Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association of New York. Free. Classroom at Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. Held each Thursday or by appointment. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/962889312707437/962889326040769?event_time_id=962889326040769

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Tick-Borne Diseases.” Presented by the Otsego County Board of Health. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=643443434983042&set=pb.100079521741383.-2207520000

LIBRARY—4 p.m. “Library Book Club: Wedding People.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1100453078789152&set=a.557428283091637

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=936254278535066&set=a.548375477322950

WORKSHOP—5:30-7:30 p.m. “Beginner Watercolor Class.” Led by Marissa Perkins. Fees apply; registration required. All materials provided. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective

GAME—5:30 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pb.100079521741383.-2207520000

PUBLIC ART—6 p.m. “Park Rock Painting.” Transform ordinary rocks into vibrant works of art to become a permanent part of the Huntington Park gardens. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1201071591518389/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

CONCERT—7 p.m. “There’s No Place Like Home.” Musicians of Ma’alwyck celebrates 25 years of performing at the Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site. Tickets required. The Strand Theatre, 210 Main Street, Hudson Falls. (518) 512-9479 or https://musiciansofmaalwyck.org/upcoming-concerts-events

LITERATURE—7 p.m. “Word Thursdays.” Readings by poets Clifford Brooks and Skye Jackson. Held online by Zoom and Facebook Live. Suggested donation appreciated. Readings held each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month by Bright Hill Press, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit https://www.facebook.com/brighthp/

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Hartwick College Wind Ensemble Concert.” Presented by the Hartwick College Department of Music. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

