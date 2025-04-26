TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 27

Morris Men Performance

DANCING—Noon. The Morris Men of Binghamton with their guests, the Newtowne Morris Men of Boston and the Bouwerie Boys Morris Dancers of New York City. Free performance. Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (315) 308-0315 orhttps://binghamtonmorris.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/poster_2025.jpg

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1336721117652056?event_time_id=1336721114318723

CONTEST—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “CPL Michael Mayne Youth Turkey Contest.” Free; pre-registration not required. Bring a turkey for weigh-in and win a prize. Includes awards for the top three hunted birds. Presented by the Otsego County Limbhangers National Wild Turkey Federation at the Burlington Flats Fish and Game Club, 615 Louie Dickinson Road, Edmeston. (607) 267-3157 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10226704363011992&set=pcb.1161685075356404

SAFETY—9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; arrive at 8:45 a.m. for registration. “Defensive Driving Course.” Presented by Booty Security LLC with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Fees apply; registration required. Bring drivers license, lunch, snack and a drink. Southside Mall, Community Room, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 538-9632 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=981828587456878&set=pcb.981737014132702

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva – How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

CREATE—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Handcrafted Broom.” Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/broommaking

CUTE—Noon. “Mingle and Meet Baby Goats.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/638926279077490

BBQ FUNDRAISER—Noon until sold out. “Hartwick Fire Department Co. #1 Annual Chicken Barbecue Dinner.” Fees apply. Hartwick Fire Department Co. #1, 3088 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7741 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1740932393502868/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849943905760674/1849943955760669/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1100453078789152&set=a.557428283091637

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Khalil Jade.” Folk, Americana and blues as well as original pieces. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/621070043886085

MATINEE—2 p.m. “A Crazy Little Café Called Love.” Presented by the Catskill Community Players. Fees apply. Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 433-2089 or https://catskillplayers.org/

DOG HANDLERS—2 p.m. “Orientation for Otsego County 4-H Dog & Handler Skills Classes.” Fees apply; registration required. Review paperwork to participate in the program and discuss workshops to be held in May and June. 4276 State Highway 51, Garrattsville. (607) 547-2536 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1129938329309920&set=a.299251229045305

VIDEO GAME—2-7 p.m. “Super Smash Bros Tournament.” Entry fee applies. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.start.gg/tournament/good-games-smash-4-27-25/details

SUNDAY SPEAKERS—3 p.m. Panel Discussion with Young Entrepreneurs of Cooperstown. Presented by the Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. Discussion on challenges, opportunities and future prospects of starting a new business in Cooperstown. Free and open to the public. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1100453078789152&set=a.557428283091637

CONCERT—3 & 5 p.m. “There’s No Place Like Home.” Musicians of Ma’alwyck celebrates 25 years at Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site. Tickets required. Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site, 32 Catherine Street, Albany. (518) 512-9479 or https://musiciansofmaalwyck.org/upcoming-concerts-events

SPRING—3-5 p.m. “Global Roots Seed Starting Party.” Free, donations gratefully accepted. Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-2862 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1217491696551214/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

THEATRE—3 p.m. “Next! Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights: Shares by Lewis Arlt.” Free. Auditorium, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/class/2023-next-staged-reading-series-shares

MUSIC—3 p.m. “Senior Recital: Adrianna Dugan, horn.” Presented by the Hartwick College Department of Music. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

ART—5 p.m. “SELF(ie): Artist Talk.” 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective

FUNDRAISER—6-8 p.m. “Dog Appreciation Month Bingo.” Minimum food/beverage purchase applies. Support Super Heroes Humane Society. Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or https://www.facebook.com/events/656418384018647/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

