TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, May 13

Hike with ADK at Glimmerglass State Park

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. Contact hike leaders Jim and Carolyn Austin, (607) 437-5734 or https://susqadk.org/

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

MUSEUM—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” Special one-hour program for toddlers and their families. Includes story time, artwork tour and a craft or activity based on National Frog Jumping Day. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514525&PK=877173

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of baked fish, rice, spinach and chef’s choice pie. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

AGING—Noon. “Age-Tastic.” Fun, interactive board game designed to improve health, safety and well-being. Held Tuesdays through 6/3. The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=991405293165874&set=a.191411759831902

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (607) 547-4232 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

GARDEN—3-5 p.m. “Growing Green Thumbs.” Afterschool club open to grades K-2 and grades 3-6 to learn garden planning, plant care, and more. Fees apply; registration required. Held Tuesday through 6/17. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800-124 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1132816711984689&set=a.431759115423789

OUTDOORS—3:30-5 p.m. “Afterschool Fishing Club.” Open to children in fifth and sixth grades. Fees apply. Bring your own spare clothes, shoes, fishing pole, water and a snack. Registration required. Held each Tuesday. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 107 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1119023656697328&set=a.431759115423789

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Let’s Meditate: Sahaja Meditation Drop-In Classes.” Presented by Sahaja Meditation. Held each Tuesday through 6/24. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4001516213457017/4001516233457015?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22footer_attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FIRST AID—5:30-8:30 p.m. “CPR/AED First Aid Certification.” Presented by the American Red Cross. Fees apply; registration required. Continues 5/15. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1142850617647965&set=a.431759115423789

