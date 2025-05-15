TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, May 16

Chili with the Pierstown Grange

CHILI SUPPER— 4:30-7 p.m. Eat in or take out. Fees apply. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-4656 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=616201384781794&set=a.169949982740272

MEMORIAL LECTURE—7:30 a.m. “2nd Annual David S. Svahn Humanities in Medicine Memorial Lecture: Embracing the Art of Medicine in Uncertain Times.” Presented by guest lecturer Dr. Lisa Wong. Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-3456 or https://www.bassett.org/event/2025/05/16/2nd-annual-david-s-svahn-humanities-in-medicine-memorial-lecture

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 West Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2424218577927431?event_time_id=2424218584594097

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1087460393408328&set=a.458767152944325

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/420771577795542/420771584462208/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or facebook.com/photo/?fbid=663031156357603&set=a.182156554445068

STORY TIME—10:30 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Morris. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=663031156357603&set=a.182156554445068

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514523&PK=903845

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken marsala, rotini in sauce, zucchini and apple Brown Betty. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

NON-PROFITS—1 p.m. “Otsego County Executive Director Convening: The Follow Up.” Review of initial convenings and discussion of next steps regarding the federal landscape and impacts on the regional nonprofit community. Presented by the Community Foundation for South Central New York and others. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 772-6773 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1004382741832902&set=a.575284368076077

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

VIDEO GAME—2 p.m. “Mario Kart Competition.” Registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=556565&PK=

GRADUATION—4 p.m. Herkimer County Community College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3776/herkimer-college-to-hold-57th-annual-commencement

SUPPLY DRIVE—4-8 p.m. Donate items to mail overseas to deployed soldiers. Drop of 4-8 p.m. at the Legion (closed Tuesdays). Continues through 5/23. Laurens American Legion Auxiliary, 11 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 287-9213 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=29588607780753144&set=pcb.24267474762854146

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Essential Art: 34th Annual Regional Juried Art Show;” “Fantasy Clocks 2025,” “Leatherstocking Brush & Palette Club Fine Arts Show.” On view through 6/25. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

HUNTINGTON PARK—5:30 p.m. “Celebrate the Park.” Festive celebration featuring live music, refreshments, a community art project and a rock painting station. Huntington Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/events/673184085442544/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music, food and more. Featuring high energy and good vibes from 90’s Noise. The Tap House, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (067) 544-1800 or https://www.ommegang.com/events/fire-pit-fridays-at-the-tap-house-featuring-90s-noise/

DANCE LESSONS—6:30-7:15 p.m. Basic Tango Lesson. Led by Joanne Callahan and Linda Leverock. Free with purchase of $25.00 ticket to the May 16 Pedro Giraudo Quartet concert. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Tickets: https://oneontaconcertassociation.org/get-tickets/single-tickets/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Also showing 5/17 and at 2 p.m. on 5/18. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or https://cur8.com/17752/project/131767

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet.” Presented by the Oneonta Concert Association. Fees apply. Wright/Wilber Bank Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://oneontaconcertassociation.org/catalyst-quartet/

