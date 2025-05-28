TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, May 29

Broadband in Rural Areas

Public Kick-Off Meeting

INTERNET—6 p.m. “Broadband Project Public Kickoff Meeting.” Discuss rural connectivity solutions. Held online and in person at The Meadows Office Complex Classrooms A & B, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4225 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1099959352169746&set=a.225452459620444

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

CRAFT—10 a.m. “Pom Pom Cacti Class.” Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Morris. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=663031156357603&set=a.182156554445068

VOLUNTEER—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fight hunger in Otsego County. Assist the staff to unload deliveries of food and other items for families in need in Otsego County. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8902 or https://cooperstownfoodpantry.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, cauliflower and ice cream. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations accepted. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

FINANCE—2 p.m. “Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances.” Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association of New York. Free. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=555656&PK=

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School Mountain Bike Program.” Open to grades 3-5. Fees apply; registration required. Continues 6/5 and 6/12. The Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 124 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1149286520337708&set=a.431759115423789

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. Held each Thursday or by appointment. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1008196408115700&set=a.418484840420196

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAME—5:30 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/OpenStudio8Weeks

