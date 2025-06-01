TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, June 2

Learn About Otsego County Veterans of the Civil War

HISTORY—6:30 p.m. “A Civil War Presentation” by Frank Antonucci. Looking back at the 121st New York Infantry Regiment, commonly known as the “Onesers” or “Upton’s Regulars” recruited from Otsego and Herkimer Counties. Free, light refreshments included. Presented by the Town of Laurens Historical Society at the Little Red School House Community Center, 516 County Route 11, Oneonta. (607) 432-0277 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1094537932704709&set=a.547798024045372

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. “One on One Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using a personal device from iphones to tablets. Held each first Monday of the month with Debra Miller. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232980116756399&set=gm.2722167157992219&idorvanity=1197122360496714

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Lunch is turkey Divan over egg noodles, broccoli and mandarin oranges. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home school Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Worcester United Methodist Church, 111 Main Street, Worcester. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

DISCUSSION—3-5 p.m. “Current Events Discussion Group.” Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1067808248/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR