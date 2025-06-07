TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, June 8

Benefit Memorial Concert for

Cooperstown Kids Garden

BENEFIT—4 p.m. “Cello, World: Benefit Memorial Concert for the Kid Garden.” Help create a year-round structure to enhance learning at the Cooperstown Kid Garden in honor of founder T’nette Kuzminski. Tickets required. The Otesaga Ballroom, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 437-5761 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=703162732359140&set=a.186762387332513

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. “Annual Family Services Tournament.” Fees apply; registration required. Ouleout Creek Golf Course, 13501 State Highway 357, Franklin. (607) 829-2100 or https://ouleoutgolf.com/tournaments/

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505748106926?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BARN SALE—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Guild of the Glimmerglass Festival Annual Barn Sale.” Like-new furniture and home furnishing, collectibles, boutique items, potted plants, and baked goods. 3975 State Highway 28, Milford. (607) 434-5239.

CONSERVATION—10 a.m. to noon. “Trails Team Training: Become a Friend of the Forest—Maintain Trails at Basswood Pond and Arnold Lake.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Basswood Pond State Forest, Town of Burlington. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/become-a-land-steward-trail-maintenance-training?fbclid=IwY2xjawKqkbNleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFZcWRxclltNFRTbllRRHdaAR63qRMs4Qa3BSckW3zATTE-Ik6jpH60GXrxsX3XgGM8GboVjBeaF_i6d6DmSA_aem_50T3Y6rg29eMaeQbYNTgeg

MEDITATION—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How To Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

FUNDRAISER—11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Take Out BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser.” Benefit for WHS Post 1360 American Legion Auxiliary. Fees apply; preorders preferred. The Tryon Inn, 125 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3331 or https://www.facebook.com/events/698560309535913?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

RECEPTION—11:45 a.m. Greater Milford Historical Association honors longtime Milford Town Historian Sandra Bullard. All welcome. Sayre House Museum, 77 North Main Street, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/groups/865161807887702/user/100064692099145/

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 2 p.m. “BBQ Chicken Fundraiser.” Support the Oneonta City School District. Fees apply. Oneonta Middle School Field, 130 East Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-8262 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1260949549367924&set=a.458404566289097

COMMUNITY—1-5 p.m. Free concerts, workshops and art on the second Sunday of each month. This month, featuring singer/songwriter Nic Panken performing at 2 p.m. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or https://www.westkc.org/second

HOWES CAVE—2 p.m. “Mind-blowing Mica.” Presented by Jim Pecora, educator, lapidary artist, and jeweler from Pecora’s Mica Mine Schoolhouse, Crystal Rock Arts, and New England Mineral Museumin Acworth, New Hampshire. Free admission, donations appreciated. The Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology, 136 Blowing Rock Road, Howes Cave. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1161580879335089&set=a.463136515846199

DEDICATION—2:30 p.m. Greater Milford Historical Association plants and dedicates a tree in memory of the late Senator Jim Seward. All welcome. Sayre House Museum, 77 North Main Street, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/groups/865161807887702/user/100064692099145/

WALKING TOUR—3 p.m. Walking tour of South Worcester presented by Otsego 2000. Led by Dr. Cindy Falk, professor of material culture at the Cooperstown Graduate Program. Fees apply; registration required. South Worcester. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/events/south-worcester-walking-tour

THEATRE—3 p.m. “Hadestown: Teen Edition.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/hadestown

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held Sundays in summer. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Gazebo. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

