TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, June 14

Experience Art on the

Trail at Basswood Pond

FESTIVAL—11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “On the Trail of Art.” Stroll a forest gallery featuring art, demonstrations, hands-on activities, theater performances, crystal ball treasure hunt and strolling musicians. Continues 6/15. Presented by the Butternut Valley Alliance at Basswood Pond State Forest, Burlington. https://www.facebook.com/ButternutValleyAlliance/

YARD SALE—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Goodyear Lake Community Sale.” Goodyear Lane, Maryland. https://www.facebook.com/events/1207505097359791?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. “Annual Milford Fire Department Tournament.” Fees apply; registration required. Ouleout Golf Course, 13501 State Highway 357, Franklin. (607) 829-2100 or https://ouleoutgolf.com/tournaments/

FESTIVAL—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “53rd Annual Strawberry Festival.” BBQ, homemade strawberry shortcake, bounce houses, face painting, art sale, 30+ craft vendors and more. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library. Festival held at Strawberry Hall, 174 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1028729616062379&set=a.418484840420196

SPORT—9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Victor Carpenter Memorial Annual High School Trap Tournament.” Clay birds, trappers and score keepers supplied. Bring your own firearms and ammo. Free to teams. Regular safety/range rules apply. Spectators welcome. Rain date 6/21. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1381404855880200?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

CRAFT FEST—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “44th Annual Friendship Craft Festival.” Presented by the Church of Christ Uniting. Unique handcrafted items, bake sale, food and more. Spring Park, State Route 20, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071099957952

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/ SCHENEVUS FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Opening day. Featuring starter plants, baked goods, hand-crafted items and more. Held each Saturday through October. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field, 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1586667778698296/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

OUTDOOR GAMES—7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cherry Valley Outdoor Games. Lumberjack competitions, car show, food, raffle, music and more. 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/northeastqualifier/

FAMILY—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Free Family Saturday at Hanford Mills.” Children of all ages invited for interactive, nature-based activities. They will be learning about the macro-invertebrates that inhabit the mill pond and the Kortright Creek. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12, East Meredith. (607) 278-5744 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4112329609047389?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

COLLECTION—10 a.m. to noon. Donate book to Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown for the spring book sale. Fair Street entrance of the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1149503537217439&set=a.557428283091637

PAPER—10 a.m. to noon. Confidata paper shredding. 5 boxes/car. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1153784283456031&set=a.557428283091637

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Father’s Day Market.” Markets held 2nd Saturday of each month. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552170876619

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Annual Basket Raffle to Support Nonprofits.” Support Helios Care, the Alzheimer’s Association and other nonprofits. Win many prizes, Father’s Day gifts and donations from local businesses. Presented by the Hudson Highlands Retread Motorcycle Club. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 293-0404 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/basket-raffle/

BENEFIT RIDE—10 a.m. “8th Annual American Legion Riders: Vets for Pets Run.” Fees apply. American Legion Riders Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1577944026228684/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly show. Open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4139578529612105/4139578559612102/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

• 10:30 a.m. “Worlds of Curiosity.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Splendor in the Everyday.” All welcome. On view Saturdays or by appointment through July 9. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1284472570351138&set=a.250757320389340

LIBRRAY—11 a.m. Beginner crochet class. Continues 2nd Saturday of each month. All welcome. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=724309997096772&set=a.244415948419515

CELEBRATION—Noon to 4 p.m. “Flag Day & Father’s Day Celebration.” Picture, crafts and flags. Bison steaks available. Bison Island Ranch, 194 Engleville Road, Sharon Springs. bisonislandranch@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1469174087381835/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

ART EXHIBIT—Noon to 3 p.m. “Art in Bloom.” Oneonta Garden Club presents floral arrangements inspired by the art of CANO’s Members Show. This year the theme is “United/Divided.” Open to the public. Exhibit continues noon to 3 p.m. on 6/15. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/604922749182847/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CONCERT—Noon to 5 p.m. “Father’s Day Weekend Celebration with the Corvettes Doo-Wop Revue.” Car show, beer, food trucks, corn hole and live music. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://foothills.ticketleap.com/fathers-day-weekend-celebration-with-the-corvettes-doo-wop-revu/

MOTOR SPORTS—1-5 p.m. “Meltdown in Morris—2025.” High-octane event packed with motorsports action for all ages. Fees apply. Continues 6/15. Otsego County Fair Grounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1463011098478928/?post_id=1463011241812247&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22footer_attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GAMING—1-4 p.m. “Pokémon: Weekly Standard Tournament.” Fees apply. Held each Saturday. Good Games, 154 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-8892 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1958335594971364/1958335608304696?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FORAGE—1-4 p.m. “Backyard Weeds Workshop.” Learn history and uses from medical to household of the plants around us. Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/backyard-weeds-workshop/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

DINNER THEATER—6:30 p.m. “Murder Café: Mystery at the Hotel.” Tickets required. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 544-2524 or https://www.otesaga.com/events/murder-mystery-dinner

DANCE—7 p.m. “Cosmic Love: Celestial Dance Dreams.” Presented by Jillian’s Dance Arts. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 orhttps://www.foothillspac.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Jillians-Dance-Arts-2025.png

FULL MOON—7 p.m. “Strawberry Full Moon Fire & Drum.” Registration required for location. Presented by the Oneonta Drum Circle. https://www.facebook.com/events/1052316706850426/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

UNADILLA—7 p.m.; line up at 6 p.m. “Unadilla Flag Day Parade.” All welcome. Includes ice cream social and a bounce house after the parade. Line up at Unatego Elementary School Parking Lot, 265 Main Street, and proceed to the Unadilla Community House, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-9150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1151256817042611&set=a.219842850184017

BENEFIT—7 p.m. “Cocktails for Culture.” Celebrate creativity, community and support the Roxbury Arts Group. Tickets required. Villa Sposa, 234 Scudder Hill Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/cocktails-culture

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Big Fish Small Pond.” Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks. Party with the Hop City Hellcats and the Barn Swallows. The Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/693229143301496?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

