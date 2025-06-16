TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, June 17

Explore the New Island Trail

with the ADK Mountain Club

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at New Island, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Tracy Verma, (607) 353-9620 or https://susqadk.org/

VOLUNTEER—7 a.m. Join the group to clean the rain gardens on Main Street. Care for the trees, collect trash, pull weeds and more to beautify Main Street. Meet at the entrance to Doubleday Field, Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4144258022496719&set=gm.9909976339061821&idorvanity=321873527872198

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GOVERNMENT—10 a.m. Meeting of the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee. Held online and in person. (415) 527-5037; access code 2825 092 9807. Or agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/about-soil-water-conservation-committee.

• Hickling’s Fish Farm Inc., 219 Pitts Road, Edmeston.

• New York State Department of Agrculture and Markets Albany Office, Orchard Room, 10B Airline Drive, Albany.

• New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets State Fairgrounds Agriculture Office, 581 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse.

• American Farmland Trust Office, 112 Spring Street, Suite 207, Saratoga Springs.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10-11:30 a.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. Held third Tuesday of each month. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-oneonta/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time!” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514525&PK=903904

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Yankee pot roast, boiled potatoes, carrots and fruit crisp. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

FINALE—3-5 p.m. “Growing Green Thumbs.” Afterschool club open to grades K-2 and grades 3-6 to learn garden planning, plant care, and more. Fees apply; registration required. Final meeting of the session. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800-124 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1132816711984689&set=a.431759115423789

LIBRARY—4 p.m. Discuss “War and Peace” by Leo Tolstoy. Part of yearlong series. Followed by screening of part one of the film at 5 p.m. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1149503537217439&set=a.557428283091637

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Let’s Meditate: Sahaja Meditation Drop-In Classes.” Presented by Sahaja Meditation. Held each Tuesday through 6/24. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4001516213457017/4001516216790350/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPEN MIC—6-8 p.m. “Word Box.” Rap, poetry, essays, short stories and more. Open to the public. Registration not required. Held each month. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/word-box-open-mic-1-a6gb3

ART—7 p.m. “Zoom Lecture: Cassatt, Morisot, and the Impressionist Matriarchy.” Suggested donation applies. Presented online by the Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1931059327298220/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

