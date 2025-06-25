TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, June 26

Tour the Site of the Historic

Homer Folks TB Hospital

HISTORY TOUR—1 p.m. “Walking Tour of Homer Folks TB Hospital.” Presented by the Greater Oneonta Historical Society at the site of the former Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital on the Job Corps Campus, 21 Homer Folks Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/events/666424532976511?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988348675195/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presented by the Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. Held each day through 6/29. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1157008476466945&set=a.557428283091637

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SAWMILL TOUR—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Greene Lumber Sawmill Tour.” Free; open to the public. Presented by New York Forest Owners Association and Catskill Forest Association. Greene Lumber Company, 16991 State Highway 23, Davenport. (607) 365-2214 or https://nyfoa.org/event/greene-lumber-sawmill-tour/

VOLUNTEER—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fight hunger in Otsego County. Assist staff to unload deliveries of food and other items for families in need. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8902 or https://cooperstownfoodpantry.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of egg bake, sausage, muffin, hash browns and a fruit cup. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

BOOK GROUP—Noon. “Wedding People” by Alison Espach. Presented by the Village Library of Cooperstown with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10233388076555139&set=gm.2752300104978924&idorvanity=1197122360496714

BOOK GROUP—Noon. “Daydream” by Hannah Grace. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1149503537217439&set=a.557428283091637

CRAFT—12:30 p.m. “Patriotic Hanging Star.” Suggested donation applies; registration requested. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2130728047412514/2130728050745847/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday and Saturday. Free-will donations appreciated. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230924397927081&set=gm.3020617374755726&idorvanity=635887766562044

BASEBALL—1 p.m. “Willie’s Clutch Catch” by David A. Kelly. Author discusses his work and answers questions. Followed by book signing in the library atrium. Online and in person at the Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-willies-clutch-catch

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. K-6 starts at 3 p.m.; grades 7-12 starts at 4 p.m. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1008196408115700&set=a.418484840420196

MORRIS FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday through October. Pavilion, Guy Rathbun Park, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

PREPAREDNESS—4-5:30 p.m. “Are You Ready For an Emergency.” Free emergency preparedness session. Great for any age, and especially for older adults. Learn practical steps to be prepared and to stay safe during storms, power outages and more. Registration required. Meadows Office Building, Emergency Services Classroom A, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1047842474188822&set=a.191411759831902

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

GAME—5:30 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

LITERATURE—7 p.m. “Word Thursdays.” Readings by writers Chocolate Water and Katherine Piedl. Held online by Zoom and Facebook Live. Suggested donation appreciated. Held each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month. Bright Hill Press, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or https://www.facebook.com/brighthp/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR