TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, June 30

Talking Opera Presentation on

‘The House on Mango Street’

OPERA—7 p.m. “Talking Opera.” Director Chia Patino discusses the world premier of “The House on Mango Street.” Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988375341859/?active_tab=about

BUDDHIST—10:30 to noon and 2:30-4 p.m. “Buddhist Arts & Sciences Summer Immersion: Artisanry & Craftsmanship—Evoking the Environment of Awakening.” Continues through 7/4. Fees apply; registration required. Lunch included. Samye Institute, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/samye-institute-summer-immersion/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast pork, sweet potatoes, cauliflower and cupcakes. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Fox Care Center, 1 Fox Care Drive, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

