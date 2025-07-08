TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, July 9

Helen’s Dixielanders Perform

in Spring Park

CONCERT—7-8:30 p.m. Concerts in Spring Park: Helen’s Dixielanders. Free; open to the public. Held rain or shine in the historic Bandstand, Spring Park, Route 20, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0964.

STORY TIME—9 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORY HOUR—10 a.m. Open to children aged 2-5 plus caregivers. Held each Wednesday. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

CHILDREN—10:15 a.m. “Story Time: Carrots.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1173473188153807&set=a.557428283091637

STORY TIME—10:30 a.m. Featuring Zoomobile. Geared for children aged 2-5. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/summer-reading-program/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of stuffed shells, tossed salad, gouda twist and frosted birthday cake. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

FILM—Noon. Summer Movies: “Bolt.” Presented by the Worcester-Schenevus Library. Refreshments available for purchase. Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester, (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1034965885438752&set=a.418484840420196

ART—12:30-2 p.m. “Food for Thought: The Power of Photography—19th-20th Century Original Master Prints.” Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/?s=food+thought&post_type=class

LIBRARY—1 p.m. Summer Fun. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

WRITING—2 p.m. “Summer Reading Program: Writing Class with YA Author Victoria McCombs.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/summer-reading-program/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

LIBRARY—4 p.m. Count On It Math Adventure. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

FREE DINNER—5-7 p.m. All welcome. Held 2nd Wednesday of each month. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. (607) 369-7425 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1107170198104220&set=a.477486057739307

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

SKATING—7-9 p.m. “Interskate 88 Adult Skate Night.” 18+ only. Fees apply. Held each Wednesday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1296604012469959&set=gm.1092682099368973

